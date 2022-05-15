4 Superstars to Step Up During Roman Reigns' Reported Summer Absence

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The wrestling world buzzed this past week when WWE published its summer live event schedule with Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns noticeably absent for 10 weeks.

How could WWE survive two-plus months of television, premium live events and house shows without its biggest star and top draw, many understandably questioned. After all, the company has spent the better part of the last two years building him into the most dominant force in sports entertainment and the unquestioned star around whom the entire WWE Universe revolves.

While Mat Men Podcast's Andrew Zarian eventually reported that Reigns is not expected to take an extended leave of absence from TV and PPVs, Reigns has been pulled from Hell in a Cell promotional materials and is not expected to appear at that show, per Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com.

This begs the question: Whether Reigns does or does not take time off this summer, which four Superstars could really step up in the event of his absence and become the central figure of WWE programming?