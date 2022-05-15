WWEs Roman Reigns Problem, Darby Allin Stuck, Heel Lacey Evans, More Quick Takes

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

If the Roman Reigns reports are to be believed, WWE will be in for a rude awakening this summer.

As PWInsider observed, the Undisputed WWE Universal champion is not slated to appear on any Raw or SmackDown shows in the months of July and August. The only exceptions as of now are Money in the Bank and SummerSlam, though he has since been removed from the advertising for next month's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

Reigns taking time off will have a direct effect on both brands assuming he's still a double champ by then. That's also a major indictment on the company's failure to create an abundance of new stars in recent years.

Darby Allin is well on his way to being one of those breakout stars in All Elite Wrestling, even in spite of his haphazard booking as of late. Coming off his loss to Jeff Hardy in the main event of Wednesday's Dynamite, it feels like he's lost a lot of his momentum from six months ago and isn't as hot of a commodity as he once was.

Of course, there's time to fix that, much like how WWE still has a chance to course-correct with Lacey Evans. The rumored heel turn for the former Sassy Southern Belle would be an awful follow-up to the emotional vignettes she's been involved in since returning to TV.

This installment of Quick Takes will delve into Evans' questionable character change, why AEW should tread lightly with HookHausen, which SmackDown star could use a heel turn and more.