2022 NHL Playoffs: B/R Staff Predictions for a Wild Night of Game 7s

Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

The Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes have thus far staged a dandy of a first-round series. It's only fitting that this clash should go the distance to decide which one advances to the next round to meet the winner of the New York Rangers-Pittsburgh Penguins series.

Home-ice advantage has made the difference in this series, with each club winning in their home arenas. The Hurricanes will try to maintain that course in Carolina for Game 7 while the Bruins hope to pick up their first road victory.

Special teams have made the difference for Boston. They're getting the job done with the man advantage, sporting a power-play percentage of 21.4 compared to Carolina's 15.2. They've done a better job killing penalties, sitting at 84.9 percent compared to the Hurricanes' 78.6.

The Hurricanes have successfully used the last line change at home to garner more favorable line matchups for stars Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov. Defensemen Tony DeAngelo and Jaccob Slavin, second-line center Vincent Trocheck and rookie winger Seth Jarvis have stepped up offensively while backup goalie Antti Raanta has done a fine job filling in for sidelined starter Frederik Andersen.

Experience, however, should tilt this contest in the Bruins' favor. Long-time leaders Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand have faced several Game 7 scenarios in their long careers. So has sniper David Pastrnak, who has successfully shifted between the top two lines in this series. Blueliners Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo are also no strangers to Game 7 pressure.

The final game of this series should be every bit as entertaining as the six that preceded. Ultimately, the Bruins' special teams, veteran leadership and their ability to cope with big-game postseason situations should overcome the Hurricanes' home-ice advantage.

Prediction: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 2



- Lyle Richardson