2022 NHL Playoffs: B/R Staff 2nd-Round Predictions

For a second-straight season, we are fortunate enough to see a Battle of Florida.

Last year's version, the first in NHL history, did not disappoint. An inexperienced Florida Panthers team played the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and pushed them hard. Goaltending tilted an otherwise even series, though, as Tampa Bay won the series four games to two.

In the first round, the Lightning went up against the Toronto Maple Leafs as underdogs and played an incredible series. Unlike years past, this was not a Toronto choke job. The Leafs were tremendous, but the Lightning demonstrated their championship mettle in seven grueling games. Of all their trials and tribulations through two Cup wins, this might have been their most difficult series yet.

Meanwhile, the Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers at times struggled in their first-round matchup against the Washington Capitals. That it went six games, some of them extremely close, was somewhat unexpected, and it's not as if the Caps' goaltenders stood on their heads. The Panthers finished the series with only 48.1% of the expected goals (per Evolving Hockey). Their talent alone was enough to get them over the hump. That won't be the case against Tampa Bay.

For all of the stars on this roster—Aleksander Barkov, Jonathan Huberdeau, Aaron Ekblad among them—the best player on the ice against the Capitals was Carter Verhaeghe. His six goals and six assists put him second to McDavid in the playoffs, and beyond that, he's one of the best drivers of play in the league. In the quarterfinals and beyond, every team has elite talent. It's the secondary contributors like Verhaeghe that separate the good teams from the great.

If there's an area Tampa Bay might exploit, it's the Panthers' defense. Ben Chiarot was easily their worst defenseman despite the heavy price they paid at the deadline to acquire him. Brandon Montour and Radko Gudas were also fairly mediocre.

But the same is true in Tampa Bay. Cal Foote and Jan Rutta struggling aren't unexpected, but the Lightning need much more from Mikhail Sergachev and Erik Cernak, who were crucial to both Cup wins. Both will have to step up big time, or else Florida's four-line depth is going to feast.

This is a close series in which the Panthers might have had a slight edge regardless, but the condition of Brayden Point is a massive blow to the Lightning's hopes. The All-Star center suffered what appears to be a significant injury in Game 7 against Toronto and is doubtful for Game 1.

If he returns at any point in the series, he probably won't be anywhere close to full strength. If the Lightning pull this off—and they could—it will probably come down to their experience managing tough series and the elevated play of goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy in critical moments. Otherwise, the bid for a three-peat will be coming to an end.

Prediction: Panthers in seven

- Adam Herman