Young Bucks vs. the Hardys and the Dream Matches Coming Up in AEW, WWE

0 of 5

Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling

The term "dream match" is thrown around a lot these days. It even became the selling point for AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania 34. Nevertheless, the current landscape in pro wrestling has set the table for so many high-profile contests.

It feels like anything possible right now. CM Punk is back inside the ring with All Elite Wrestling, and Cody Rhodes has returned to WWE.

The largest companies have gathered the most diverse and multi-talented group of wrestlers spanning different generations. Additionally, AEW and smaller promotions are more willing to work together and share talent.

It may sound like a cliche, but it is such an exciting time to be a wrestling fan. There is so much great content readily available that caters to viewers from different walks of life. It's hard not to get wrapped up in all the potential for new and engaging storylines and rivalries.

So, let's take a look at five dream matches that could be coming up in AEW and WWE.