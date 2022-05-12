Turn Heel? Ronda Rousey Feud? Reacting to Fans' Alexa Bliss Booking IdeasMay 12, 2022
Turn Heel? Ronda Rousey Feud? Reacting to Fans' Alexa Bliss Booking Ideas
Welcome to the Bleacher Report pro wrestling mailbag.
The B/R community has always been outspoken, especially when it comes to opinions on professional wrestling and its biggest stars.
We will answer your questions and react to your hot takes about WWE, All Elite Wrestling and the world of pro wrestling.
This week's question: How should WWE book Alexa Bliss now that she has returned to television? Several ideas were pitched that included everything from a return to NXT to another Money in the Bank win.
Check out what the B/R community thought.
Pair with Nikki Cross for a Feud
"They can build up her and Nikki Cross with a feud that lets them both reset as their best selves. Then she needs to switch brands and alignments. Always better as a heel." (@Dedrater)
"Have her feud with Nikki A.S.H. Maybe bring back the old Nikki Cross in the process." (@daddiodeville)
A feud between a babyface Bliss and a heel Nikki would not only be fun, but it would also be something that actually feeds into both of their stories.
Their former friendship would obviously be the basis for the story. They were tag team champs together before Alexa went down a dark path, so it would be easy to start that feud.
However, having this be what brings back the old Nikki Cross is the best part. The Nikki A.S.H. gimmick quickly wore itself out, so if she wants to have a long career in WWE, she needs to go back to what brought her to the table.
In fact, she should go all the way back to the Sanity version of her character. That was when she was at her best in WWE.
Go Back to NXT to Feud with Mandy Rose
"I say go after Mandy Rose as a face. She never got that title and has held every other women's title." (@craigmac24000)
While I think a return to NXT would be a step in the wrong direction, I can't deny that seeing Bliss win the one belt she hasn't held in WWE might be satisfying for her fans.
Some would argue she was called up from NXT too early, but she quickly adjusted to the main roster and ended up being quite successful.
Having Bliss, a former mean girl herself, be the one to take down the leader of Toxic Attraction could provide some interesting exchanges, especially if Rose brings up the hypocrisy of Bliss criticizing her after everything she has done.
The only problem with this is that the main roster needs good babyfaces right now. Taking her out of the mix right after she returned won't help Raw and SmackDown.
Turn Her Heel Again
"She needs to be a heel. The best version of Alexa Bliss is the five feet of fury arrogant heel." (@tmurphy32)
I tend to agree that Bliss usually operates better as a heel, but she received big pops for both her Elimination Chamber return and her appearance on Raw, so it might be too soon.
WWE has a lot of villains on Raw right now with Becky Lynch, Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H., Carmella, Queen Zelina, Rhea Ripley, Sonya Deville and, to some degree, Tamina.
Bliss is needed to help balance out the roster on the face side of things, but WWE would be smart to consider a heel turn eventually. She was so good at being bad that it would be a shame if we never saw that again.
A Feud with Ronda Rousey
"Take the belt away from Ronda ASAP." (@WalkWithEli)
As much as I know some fans would like to see Bliss be the one to take the SmackDown women's title from Ronda Rousey, I don't see it happening.
WWE classifies certain wrestlers a certain way. While Bliss is very successful as a former multi-time champion, the company does not see her as the kind of wrestler it would put over Rousey.
The former UFC star isn't going to lose the title to anyone who is significantly smaller than her, and it won't happen right away. WWE is going to give Rowdy Ronda a decent run with the championship, so the company could always try to build to this down the road.
The Goddess would work hard to make this feud entertaining, but the odds of her coming out of it with the belt around her waist are slim.
Get Rid of the Doll
"Goodbye doll. Hello feud with Rhea Ripley." (@fcourtney27)
"Put her in a feud with Rhea." (@Kings29)
A common theme among the responses in the crowdsourcing post was people wanting to see Bliss get rid of Lilly the doll once and for all.
It does seem like WWE is moving away from that part of her character, but if the doll itself still sells well, the company is probably going to have her carry it around for a little while longer.
Some people might not realize how many of those dolls WWE has sold. It remains a huge merchandise item despite her time with The Fiend being over. As long as they keep moving, the company will make her keep it.
The good news is it doesn't look like we will get any more segments with the doll doing creepy things. It's just going to be a keepsake she carries around.
Give Her Money in the Bank
"Let her win Money in the Bank." (@bleachedoutman)
Bliss won the women's Money in the Bank match in 2018, but there is an interesting angle to her becoming the first female to win the event twice. We've seen a few men hold the briefcase more than once, so it's not out of the realm of possibility.
Giving her the briefcase would be a good substitute for a title while she waits for Rousey and Bianca Belair's reigns to be over, and using it to beat The Baddest Woman on the Planet might be the only way she would get that win.
It would also give WWE time to turn her heel again at some point. Using the briefcase to win a title is something that has always worked out better for villains, especially if they do it as a surprise and don't announce their cash-in ahead of time.
Put Her with Judgment Day
"Have her control Edge and Judgment Day like she was going to with The Fiend." (@mherron1127)
Adding a second woman to the Judgment Day stable would certainly be a nice change for WWE. Unless a group is all-female like Toxic Attraction, the company usually limits it to one woman in a stable, and even that has been rare over the years.
This is another scenario that would necessitate a heel turn, but it might be too similar to what she was doing originally with The Fiend to work.
Edge is already the leader of the group, so having him answer to someone who is only a few years over half his age with much less experience wouldn't go over too well with some members of the WWE Universe.
Having her feud with the group might be a better option, especially if WWE doesn't want to use Liv Morgan as part of the storyline involving AJ Styles and Finn Balor fighting Judgment Day.
Bliss, Balor and Styles vs. Ripley, Edge and Damian Priest could be fun, but it feels like Morgan will be in that spot for the time being.