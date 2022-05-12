Turn Heel? Ronda Rousey Feud? Reacting to Fans' Alexa Bliss Booking Ideas

1 of 7

"They can build up her and Nikki Cross with a feud that lets them both reset as their best selves. Then she needs to switch brands and alignments. Always better as a heel." (@Dedrater)

"Have her feud with Nikki A.S.H. Maybe bring back the old Nikki Cross in the process." (@daddiodeville)

A feud between a babyface Bliss and a heel Nikki would not only be fun, but it would also be something that actually feeds into both of their stories.

Their former friendship would obviously be the basis for the story. They were tag team champs together before Alexa went down a dark path, so it would be easy to start that feud.

However, having this be what brings back the old Nikki Cross is the best part. The Nikki A.S.H. gimmick quickly wore itself out, so if she wants to have a long career in WWE, she needs to go back to what brought her to the table.

In fact, she should go all the way back to the Sanity version of her character. That was when she was at her best in WWE.