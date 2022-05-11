AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 11

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

The Owen Hart Foundation Men's and Women's Tournaments officially kicked off Wednesday night on TBS with quarterfinal action, including a showdown between Toni Storm and Jamie Hayter that has been weeks in the making.

Darby Allin vs. Jeff Hardy in a battle of fan favorites and Dash Wilder vs. Adam Cole rounded out tournament action while Long Island's favorite son, MJF, returned to the UBS for a contract signing ahead of his Double or Nothing match against Wardlow.

What went down when the scarf-wearing heel returned home, who advanced in tournament action, and was "Absolute" Ricky Starks able to successfully retain the FTW Championship against AEW tag team champion Jungle Boy?

Find out now with this recap of the May 11 broadcast.