5 WWE Predictions Leading Up to SummerSlam 2022

The latest commercial for Money in the Bank has left fans scratching their heads. Why does Cody Rhodes say that is "where one lucky male and female Superstar will win the chance to main-event WrestleMania" of all things?

That is language reserved for the Royal Rumble match, not Money in the Bank. The briefcase entitles that Superstar a title opportunity at any moment they choose.

Granted, using it to main-event The Show of Shows has always been an option, but it's improbable for many reasons.

First, it ruins the gimmick. The entire fun of MITB is the spontaneity of the cash-in. If it no longer can happen any time, why bother with it? It just becomes a No. 1 Contender's match that the winner must wait nine months for.

Second, why would WWE simultaneously force that to be the WrestleMania plan and ruin the build for two of the top title matches so far in advance? It saps all the energy out of The Road to WrestleMania.

It also would render Royal Rumble worthless for the men's titles, as there isn't a second champion to be challenged while Roman Reigns holds both. That would just mean a Triple Threat is guaranteed and the men's Money in the Bank winner knows months ahead of time he won't get a one-on-one shot.

But while this seems like WWE is heading in this completely illogical direction, it should come out soon enough that this was just poor wording in the promo in an attempt to hype up the WrestleMania branding, rather than an indication that the rules are changing.

Money in the Bank will remain the same gimmick as it always has been, but WWE just hasn't bothered to clarify this yet.