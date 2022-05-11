Finn Balor Is WWE's Best Choice for Final Member of Judgment Day Faction

Credit: WWE.com

The Judgment Day have sent a clear message to the rest of the Raw roster that they will not be sitting idly by and Edge will rule over WWE from his mountain of omnipotence with the help of disciples Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.

The faction leader has already made life a living hell for AJ Styles and, according to his own promo Monday night, the group is not finished adding members.

As Edge's rivalry with The Phenomenal One rages on, there is no better way to complete the mental chess game with his foe than by recruiting a close, personal friend to the dark side.

Bullet Club for Life...Or Not?

Finn Balor is the founder of Bullet Club, an internationally recognized faction from New Japan Pro-Wrestling that has also featured big names such as Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Hangman Page and "Switchblade" Jay White.

And AJ Styles.

Balor has been an ally of The Phenomenal One in recent weeks and fended off Edge and Priest Sunday night at WrestleMania Backlash. They have recalled their history with the faction, using the iconic "too sweet" hand gesture on multiple occasions.

Imagine, though, if it's all a ploy to sucker Styles into a false sense of security before revealing the Irishman's status as the latest addition to the faction. It would certainly make sense. While its members claim Bullet Club is for life, there is a history of betrayals and ejections from the group.

The Bucks sent Balor packing with a shocking attack, as Omega did to Styles.

Such a development plays on the past while propelling both Balor and Judgment Day forward in a way that is mutually beneficial and further enhances the sympathy and support for Styles, who is already well-over with the fans.

Why It Works

Balor has been on a creative treadmill for a long time.

He had two great runs in NXT, but his time on the main roster has been disappointing, and the writing team never seems to know what to do with him. He's a fantastic wrestler and the fans love him, but he has been pigeonholed into the midcard, from where he never really progresses.

Adding him to Judgment Day may not rectify all the issues with his booking, but it would elevate his status on the red brand by pairing him with an act that clearly has the attention of the powers that be.

It would also introduce the possibility of an extended program with Styles.

For as often as WWE repeats matches until fans cannot possibly care less about the pairing anymore, Balor and Styles have only wrestled a single bout against each other, at TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs in October 2017. The Demon won that contest.

Putting those two in the ring together not only results in a fresh match, but it also takes the emphasis off of Edge working every month. He can do more as a personality, talking the feud forward rather than having to take all the bumps and ruin the allure of future contests with The Phenomenal One.

More importantly, it sets up the potential for Balor to break free from the group further down the line and oppose Edge, Priest and Ripley. That development would go a long way in helping to heat him back up and possibly provide him with a main event-worthy run that has been lacking for him previously.

There are some who will argue that throwing him into a faction will only lead to him being overshadowed by Edge, but anything is better than being "that guy who has good matches" on a roster full of them.

Balor is a guy who should be fighting in marquee matches for world titles. That is not happening any time soon, as things stand.

Put him in Judgment Day, let him tear the house down with Styles and methodically plant the seeds for his eventual betrayal of Edge and his minions.

It benefits all involved by strengthening the faction in the short term and providing Balor with what might be his last realistic opportunity at top-tier success on the main roster.