Time for a Major Alexa Bliss Push, Mustafa Ali's Problem, More WWE Raw Takes

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Raw was loaded with big matches for its May 9 edition, but Monday's edition let down the card and surprise moments with some lackluster booking.

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka barely got going before Becky Lynch broke it up. Cody Rhodes competed for the United States Championship, but Seth Rollins got involved to stop him from beating Theory.

Edge made sure Finn Balor could not get a victory over The Judgment Day. The Miz refused to allow Mustafa Ali a fair fight against Ciampa in their first one-on-one battle.

Sonya Deville was stripped of her authority status in WWE and then beaten by the returning Alexa Bliss, yet it all amounted to a sub-minute squash.

All of this is to say that WWE has great foundations, but booking like this will help no one. This was just one takeaway from a show that had quite a few ups and downs throughout the night.