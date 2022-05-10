Stock Up, Stock Down on Randy Orton and Big-Name WWE and AEW Stars

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Some stars in WWE and All Elite Wrestling have never been hotter, while others have fallen far from where they once were.

Fans should expect to see the popularity level of several people across the companies fluctuate in the coming months with Double or Nothing, Forbidden Door, Money in the Bank and SummerSlam all approaching.

As certain competitors gain traction and get more over with the audience, there are bound to be those who struggle to maintain their momentum.

Randy Orton has been an obvious example of this in recent months. For someone who has officially been around for over two decades, it's extra impressive that he's currently more beloved than he's ever been if recent crowd reactions have been any indication.

Fans being back in the arenas for the last year has made it much easier to determine what's working, what's not, and who has the audience behind them. All of those factors will be crucial to who will be emphasized on a little more and a little less heading into the ever-exciting summer season.

This stock watch will take a look at who's on the rise in WWE and AEW and who could use a bit of a boost.