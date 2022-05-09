Free Agents Browns Should Pursue After 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

There will be plenty of new faces when the Cleveland Browns arrive at training camp later this summer. That's because it's been an eventful offseason full of moves to overhaul their roster.

The Browns traded for a pair of offensive stars in quarterback Deshaun Watson and wide receiver Amari Cooper. Even though they didn't have a pick during the first two rounds of the 2022 NFL draft, they still came away from the event with nine players—all taken over the final five rounds.

Will any of Cleveland's rookies immediately seize starting roles in 2022? That remains to be seen. But either way, the Browns could still use more depth at several positions, and they may have some starting spots up for grabs depending on how situations develop leading up to the season.

Cleveland's offseason may not be over, either. Here's a look at several free agents who the Browns may still want to consider signing over the next couple months.