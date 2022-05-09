Free Agents Bears Should Pursue After 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3

The Chicago Bears were busy in the 2022 NFL draft despite not having a first-round pick. They selected 11 players over the final two days of the event, reloading their roster at some important positions.

Are the Bears now ready to contend in their first season under head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles? That may not be the case, as Chicago's roster still has some holes it will likely need to address before becoming a playoff threat.

However, the Bears appear to have improved over the past few months. And the offseason isn't over yet, as it's possible Chicago will make more signings in the near future to further strengthen its roster for 2022.

Here's a look at several free agents the Bears may still want to consider signing this offseason.