WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022: Live Stream, Peacock Start Time and Match Card

Credit: WWE

WrestleMania Backlash is the first post-WrestleMania pay-per-view, so in many ways, it helps set the tone for the next few months before SummerSlam, but this year's event is mostly comprised of rematches from last month's big show.

WWE crowned Roman Reigns as the undisputed WWE and Universal champion just over a month ago, but neither belt will be on the line this Sunday. Instead, The Tribal Chief will compete in a six-man tag bout alongside The Usos against Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro.

In fact, the only championship being defended is the SmackDown women's title in an I Quit match between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. This might be the first PPV in years with only one title on the line, so there aren't exactly high stakes to this show.

Let's take a look at everything you need to know about this year's WrestleMania Backlash.