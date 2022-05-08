WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022: Live Stream, Peacock Start Time and Match CardMay 8, 2022
WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022: Live Stream, Peacock Start Time and Match Card
WrestleMania Backlash is the first post-WrestleMania pay-per-view, so in many ways, it helps set the tone for the next few months before SummerSlam, but this year's event is mostly comprised of rematches from last month's big show.
WWE crowned Roman Reigns as the undisputed WWE and Universal champion just over a month ago, but neither belt will be on the line this Sunday. Instead, The Tribal Chief will compete in a six-man tag bout alongside The Usos against Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro.
In fact, the only championship being defended is the SmackDown women's title in an I Quit match between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. This might be the first PPV in years with only one title on the line, so there aren't exactly high stakes to this show.
Let's take a look at everything you need to know about this year's WrestleMania Backlash.
Venue and Start Time
Venue: Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island
Start Time: 7 p.m. ET (Kickoff), 8 p.m. ET (main show)
How to Watch: Peacock, WWE Network for international fans and select PPV providers
WrestleMania Backlash Card
- Roman Reigns and The Usos vs. Randy Orton, Riddle and Drew McIntyre
- Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey (SmackDown Women's Championship I Quit match)
- Bobby Lashley vs. Omos
- Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss
- Edge vs. AJ Styles (Damian Priest is banned from ringside)
- Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins
Here is the full rundown as of Sunday morning, according to WWE.com:
Streaming Info
- Apple TV
- Amazon Fire TV
- PlayStation 4/5
- Roku
- Chromecast
- Xbox One
- Android devices with the WWE app
- iOS devices with the WWE app
- WWE.com
- Select LG, Sony and Samsung Smart TVs
- Supported browsers
For fans in the United States, WWE Network's hub on the Peacock streaming service is where to watch WrestleMania Backlash. International fans can use the standard WWE Network. A list of devices that support Peacock TV can be found here.
The Kickoff will be available through most social media platforms, YouTube and WWE Network.
A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE pay-per-views, but for the most part, people will be watching the show on Peacock and WWE Network.
Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service for international fans, according to WWE.com:
Other WrestleMania Backlash Thoughts
WWE pay-per-views, or premium live events as they are now called, are supposed to feel important. This is what is supposed to justify the cost of a monthly WWE Network or Peacock subscription price, so you would think titles would be a priority.
Not only does WWE only have one championship scheduled to be defended, but it has booked five champions in one non-title bout instead of giving us the Tag Team Championship unification match that was built up for weeks following WrestleMania 38.
Instead, we are getting rematches between Moss and Corbin, Styles and Edge, Lashley and Omos, and Rhodes and Rollins. A full two-thirds of this card is made up of contests we just saw last month. It feels like lazy booking, especially since none of these rematches have any special stipulations.
The Usos vs. RK-Bro would have been an interesting situation, but WWE decided to scrap that in favor of adding Reigns and McIntyre to the match.
With Rowdy Ronda and The Queen both being submission specialists, it will be a big deal if either of them ends up saying the words "I quit." Even with that little bit of intrigue, WWE has failed to make this a must-see show.
At this point, we just have to hope the matches deliver some exciting performances. We know the WWE roster is capable of tearing the house down, so at least a couple of the scheduled bouts should be fun.