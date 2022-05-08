Buying or Selling 2022 NBA Playoff's Breakout Stars

1 of 5

Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

Regular Season Stats Per Game: 13.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals, 44.2/37.9/76.5 shooting splits

Postseason Stats Per Game: 21.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.8 steals, 55.7/46.2/80.0 shooting splits

The only player on this list who failed to make it out of the first round, Hunter's performance against the Miami Heat still deserves some recognition.

With Miami hounding Trae Young on every possession (which resulted in an average of 15.4 points on 31.9 percent shooting for the series), Atlanta desperately needed someone else to step up offensively, a challenge that only Hunter answered.

Having averaged just 10.8 points in his first postseason run a year ago, Hunter more than doubled his scoring average this time around, hitting jump shots and spot-up threes with regularity.

After connecting on 38.2 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes during the regular season, Hunter drilled 47.6 percent of his assisted attempts against the Heat. He also ranked in the 93.8th percentile in isolation scoring this postseason, registering 1.27 points per possession on 58.3 percent shooting.

This is a terrific sign for an Atlanta team in need of star power around Young. Hunter has shown flashes during his three seasons, but injuries have always seemed to derail any type of momentum he's begun to accumulate. While he's not a playmaker by any means, the 24-year-old has the tools to develop into a high-level three-and-D wing.

The Hawks should try to lock Hunter into a team-friendly extension this offseason while they can, citing his injury history as a reason to keep his average annual value around $20 million or less.

While it was a small sample size, Hunter looked good when healthy against one of the league's toughest defenses, including a 35-point, 11-rebound performance in Game 5. The No. 4 overall pick in 2019, injuries are the only thing holding Hunter back.

Buy or Sell: Buy Hunter's playoff success as a preview of next season, if he can stay healthy.