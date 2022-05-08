Don't Turn Adam Page Heel, Finn Balor's Last Chance, More WWE, AEW Quick Takes

0 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Between WrestleMania Backlash airing Sunday night and Double of Nothing happening later this month, May is a month of big bouts in WWE and AEW, giving plenty for fans to look forward to.

One interesting development from this past week in wrestling saw Finn Balor and AJ Styles interact for the first time in several years on WWE TV with Balor making the save for Styles. It wasn't so much a reunion as it was a new alliance being formed, which couldn't come at a better time for Balor.

For all the time The Demon has spent in WWE, he has sadly never meant less than he does currently. Putting the two former leaders of Bullet Club together is one of those better-late-than-never situations, specifically as it pertains to Balor.

Whether it leads to a heel turn or not remains unknown, whereas one could certainly be in the cards for AEW World champion Adam Page based on the promo he cut on Wednesday's Dynamite. Although it makes sense to lean into his kayfabe frustrations, transitioning him into a full-fledged heel role at this point would be premature.

This installment of Quick Takes will tackle how Hangman should be handled heading into Double or Nothing, WWE's apparent renewed interest in W. Morrissey, Blackpool Combat Club needing direction, and more.