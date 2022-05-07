New Day Still Rocks, Sky Needs a Babyface Turn, More AEW and WWE Friday Takes

3 of 4

When WWE brought Shayna Baszler into NXT, it was as a member of The Four Horsewomen of MMA. For quite some time, people only associated her with being Ronda Rousey's friend.

As she progressed, The Queen of Spades quickly became the most dominant NXT women's champion in history and ended up carrying that success onto the main roster for a short time.

One of her early victories after her call-up happened inside the Elimination Chamber when she took out every other competitor to win and earn a title shot at WrestleMania 36. She ultimately ended up losing that bout against Becky Lynch and has been underused ever since.

Her run in the women's tag team division has seen her partner up with a couple of different competitors, but none of it has done anything to bring her back to the level she was at two years ago.

Not only is she one of the most legit fighters on the roster, but she has proved that she can put on great matches when given the opportunity. If WWE had followed through on her initial push and put the title on her, she might still be a top heel.

If management can't find a better way to use her than what we have seen over the past 24 months, she could end up being one of those people who choose not to re-sign when her deal comes up.

She did manage to get a win over Sasha Banks this week, so at least she is getting marks in the W column of the record book again.