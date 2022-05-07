Projecting Every 2022 1st-Round NFL Draft Pick's Year 1 Impact

0 of 32

The 2022 rookie class wasn't considered to be the most talented by evaluators and analysts, but none of that matters after the picks are made. Every first-year player—the 262 NFL draft picks and the numerous undrafted free agents—enter the season with something to prove.

Out of all those players, though, no one draws more Year 1 scrutiny than the 32 first-round selections.

The cost justifies the expectations that are attached to first-rounders. Not all of them will be starters in their first few seasons based on the situations they're entering, and that's acceptable. Other teams need immediate production from their top picks.

Now that we've seen the draft play out, we're going to predict every first-round pick's Year 1 impact. Numerous factors go into why a rookie may be more or less productive than his peers, and we'll try to account for each of those.

Our considerations will include the NFL readiness of the player's body and play style, whether their pathway to playing time will be impeded by an established veteran and whether the team is likely to show patience with rookie mistakes.

We'll use past rookie performance as a barometer for what's realistic. It's not often we see rookies break records like Ja'Marr Chase did in 2021, so we'll keep our expectations more in line with similar prospects of prior years.