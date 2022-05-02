A.J. Brown's Eagles Contract Details Revealed After Draft-Day Trade with Titans

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

One of the biggest moves in the NFL draft involved the Philadelphia Eagles acquiring a veteran wide receiver instead of a prospect.

The Eagles traded the Nos. 18 and 101 picks to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for A.J. Brown. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport then reported Philadelphia agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $100 million with $57 million in guarantees.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk shared the details of that deal Monday, noting the total value of the contract is now five years and $104.22 million.

$23.2 million signing bonus

2022: guaranteed $986,000 base salary

2023: guaranteed $1.08 million base salary, guaranteed $10.17 million option bonus, guaranteed $240,000 workout bonus, guaranteed $510,000 per-game roster bonuses

2024: guaranteed $20.25 million base salary, guaranteed $240,000 workout bonus, guaranteed $510,000 per-game roster bonuses

2025: $15.25 milion base salary, $240,000 workout bonus, $510,000 per-game roster bonuses

2026: $30.25 million base salary, $240,000 workout bonus, $510,000 per-game roster bonuses

2023-26: $500,000 per year escalator if named All-Pro

Florio also explained the deal guarantees $40 million at signing and $17.22 million for injury with the amount becoming fully guaranteed by March 2023. The only way for the Eagles to avoid paying all the $57.22 million in guarantees would be cutting him after a year.

Moving on from Brown after just one season would be quite the surprise considering the draft capital they traded to land him and his track record.

Brown, a 2019 second-round pick, was a Pro Bowler in his second season with 11 touchdown catches and went over 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first two years in the league. He followed up with 63 catches for 869 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games this past season.

Brown will give young quarterback Jalen Hurts a proven option at wide receiver alongside DeVonta Smith, who impressed as a rookie with 916 receiving yards and five touchdowns. The combination of Smith's speed on deep balls and Brown's ability to get open on underneath routes figures to play well as part of the same aerial attack, and opposing defenses will have trouble containing both.

The Titans used that 18th pick to select Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks.

Burks impressed in his final season with the Razorbacks with 1,104 receiving yards and 11 touchdown catches. He is a physical receiver who can use his size as a red-zone threat much in the same way Brown does at the NFL level.

He may not become the same caliber of player as Brown is, but his potential is at least a silver lining for Titans fans after the team lost its top wide receiver.