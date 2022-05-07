Kentucky Derby 2022 Odds: Post Positions Info and Vegas Lines for All Horses

0 of 4

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Bettors and horse racing fans will descend upon Churchill Downs in Louisville for the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

The kickoff to the yearly Triple Crown features its usual large field. In total, 20 horses are set to run for the roses and a place in history.

This year's American Classic race has a few favorites. Taiba has made a late run to become the co-favorite with Epicenter. There are others who are getting single-digit odds, though. Mo Donegal, Messier and Zandon figure to be in the mix as well.

It's a talented group of horses without a dominant favorite. That should lead to plenty of intrigue come the 6:57 p.m. ET post time.

Let's take a look at the complete field and the four horses with the best Vegas odds.