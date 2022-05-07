Kentucky Derby 2022 Odds: Post Positions Info and Vegas Lines for All HorsesMay 7, 2022
Kentucky Derby 2022 Odds: Post Positions Info and Vegas Lines for All Horses
Bettors and horse racing fans will descend upon Churchill Downs in Louisville for the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Saturday.
The kickoff to the yearly Triple Crown features its usual large field. In total, 20 horses are set to run for the roses and a place in history.
This year's American Classic race has a few favorites. Taiba has made a late run to become the co-favorite with Epicenter. There are others who are getting single-digit odds, though. Mo Donegal, Messier and Zandon figure to be in the mix as well.
It's a talented group of horses without a dominant favorite. That should lead to plenty of intrigue come the 6:57 p.m. ET post time.
Let's take a look at the complete field and the four horses with the best Vegas odds.
Kentucky Derby Field
1. Mo Donegal (7-1)
2. Happy Jack (22-1)
3. Epicenter (5-1)
4. Summer is Tomorrow (46-1)
5. Smile Happy (14-1)
6. Messier (7-1)
7. Crown Pride (16-1)
8. Charge It (12-1)
9. Tiz the Bomb (25-1)
10. Zandon (8-1)
11. Pioneer of Medina (58-1)
12. Taiba (5-1)
13. Simplification (44-1)
14. Barber Road (40-1)
15. White Abarrio (10-1)
16. Cyberknife (15-1)
17. Classic Causeway (71-1)
18. Tawny Port (69-1)
19. Zozos (38-1)
20. Rich Strike (99-1)
Epicenter (5-1)
Trainer Steve Asmussen is hoping to finally break out in the Derby with favorite Epicenter. Asmussen has won just about every major American race, with the exception of the Derby, having trained two runners-up in Nehro and Lookin At Lee.
He has to like his chances with Epicenter. The Louisiana Derby winner has won races both as the pace-setter and making a late charge down the stretch.
That kind of versatility can be important in a race like the Derby. Many of the horses will be running in a 1¼-mile race for the first time, and navigating the larger field can be tricky.
Fortunately, he has a capable jockey in Joel Rosario. The 37-year-old was aboard Orb in his 2013 win.
If you're looking for a reason to doubt Epicenter, it might be his top speed. His highest Equibase speed figure is just 97, but he's hit that number in each of his last four races.
Taiba (5-1)
Taiba has been an early darling of bettors, moving to co-favorite status by race day.
The son of Gun Runner is a bit of an unknown at this point. He's only been raced twice, but he crushed both performances. He picked up a win in the Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby in just his second start, recording a speed figure of 102.
The lightly raced colt will represent trainer Tim Yakteen's best shot at winning the Derby on his first try as a lead trainer. He is taking over the Bob Baffert-trained horses as Baffert was barred from Churchill Downs after Medina Spirit was disqualified for failing a post-race drug test in 2021.
Baffert obviously has a track record of success at the Derby. It will be interesting to see if his protege is able to duplicate it.
He could have the horse to do so, even if he's still a relative unknown heading into the biggest race of his career.
Mo Donegal and Messier (7-1)
Just off the two big favorites are Mo Donegal and Messier. Mo Donegal started the week in the 16-1 range but shot up the odds board as the race day approached.
Much like Taiba, he doesn't offer a lot to go off of. He had three starts as a two-year-old and earned victories in two of them, but he only has two starts as a three-year-old. One of those was a win at the Grade 2 Wood Memorial Stakes in which he posted a 103 Equibase speed figure.
Mo Donegal also boasts Todd Pletcher as his trainer. He has produced two winners in Super Saver in 2010 and Always Dreaming in 2017.
Messier hasn't seen much movement in his line throughout the week but remains a viable contender. He's another Yakteen-trained colt with potential. He was outrun by Taiba down the stretch of the Santa Anita Derby to finish second in one of just two starts this year.
It wouldn't be surprising to see him in a showdown with Taiba once again in Saturday's main event.