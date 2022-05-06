The Best-Kept Secrets on the WWE and AEW Rosters

0 of 5

Photo credit: WWE.com

Professional wrestling fans are truly spoiled at the moment. We have access to more matches and shows than ever before, but there's also an overabundance of talented wrestlers.

WWE has released enough notable names over the last two years to start a new promotion, but the company still has so many amazing stars at its disposal. All Elite Wrestling emerged in 2019 as an alternative, but its roster is already jam-packed, and there is such a wealth of indie wrestlers and established acts available.

To that end, it's easy for newcomers and lesser-known wrestlers to get lost when so many performers are trying to get noticed. So, let's take a look at five potential stars you may have missed. These are the best-kept secrets from WWE and AEW.