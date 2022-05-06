B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for 2022 WWE WrestleMania Backlash Match Card

1 of 8

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

Q: Based on the reaction she has gotten, should WWE have followed through with Rousey turning heel and started a different feud?

Forced wrestling angles rarely work in the modern landscape. Rousey was at her most natural as a heel before she left. She has looked uncomfortable and has been rejected by the audience since she returned. WWE should have pulled the trigger already, but it seems the company is stubbornly committed to a character for The Baddest Woman on the Planet that even she does not believe.

Bonus Question

Q: Does adding the word WrestleMania make Backlash any more important? Why or why not?

Adding WrestleMania to the event name may be a positive for marketing, but it does not bring anything to the show itself. Given how little WWE has put into this card, if anything, the name hurts the event. WWE promised this would be focused on the backlash from 'Mania. After a massive two-night card just a month prior, this show's build is more of a disappointment.