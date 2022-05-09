1 New Trade Idea for Every NBA Team

1 New Trade Idea for Every NBA TeamMay 9, 2022
Is your favorite NBA team already knocked out of the playoffs, or worse, didn't make 'em at all?
Is your squad still in the postseason, but there's at least one glaring weakness on the roster?
Are you a fan of chaos in general?
Do we have some potential NBA trades for you.
With the offseason officially kicking off next month, trade season will start to heat up around the June 23 draft, with this heat wave usually lasting a few months. We could also see a number of deals involving sign-and-trades go down, since only a few teams project to have any real cap space.
From blockbusters to mini deals designed to add depth, these are trade ideas for all 30 NBA teams.
Atlanta Hawks
- G Malcolm Brogdon
- G/F Buddy Hield
- F/C John Collins
- G/F Kevin Huerter
Atlanta Hawks Receive:
Indiana Pacers Receive:
The Hawks desperately need some offensive creation outside of Trae Young, someone who can serve as an on or off-ball threat next to the All-Star guard and help keep defenses honest.
Getting Brogdon as a big combo guard is a nice start, but adding Hield as another offensive threat off the bench is even better.
Young and Brogdon (who averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Pacers this past season) would form a formidable backcourt in the East. It would also open up more catch-and-shoot opportunities for Young, who nailed 48.1 percent of his attempts this season. Hield thrived following a trade out of Sacramento, giving Indiana 18.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 26 games and should get plenty of open looks off passes from Young.
The Pacers open up more backcourt minutes and shots for players like Tyrese Haliburton and Chris Duarte with this trade, and Collins (16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.0 blocks) should be a good fit at power forward next to Myles Turner. Both he and Huerter are 24 or younger and fit into a mini-rebuild in Indiana.
Boston Celtics
- SF Terrence Ross
- 2023 second-round pick (via Portland Trail Blazers)
- $11.5 million trade exception
Boston Celtics Receive:
Orlando Magic Receive:
The Celtics ranked 26th overall in bench scoring this season (30.2 points per game), and could use a veteran wing who can spell Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown for small stretches.
Enter Ross, who should be thrilled moving from the rebuilding Magic to a Boston squad with championship aspirations.
The Celtics own a whopping 11 total trade exceptions, including one valued at $17.1 million stemming from the Evan Fournier sign-and-trade deal with the New York Knicks last summer. They could use this to absorb Ross' $11.5 million expiring salary without having to send any players back in return as long as ownership is comfortable taking on a higher luxury tax bill.
Orlando would create even more cap space for this summer as well as create their own new $11.5 million exception, one that would last for a calendar year. The Magic also collect a second-rounder next year, a potentially valuable one depending on what the Blazers decide to do with Damian Lillard.
Brooklyn Nets
- F Jerami Grant
- F/C Kelly Olynyk
- PG Cory Joseph
- PG Ben Simmons
Brooklyn Nets Receive:
Detroit Pistons Receive:
The Nets ranked 20th overall in defense this season (112.3 rating), even behind the rebuilding Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic.
While the debut of a healthy Ben Simmons would certainly help, the 25-year-old has battled back problems for years and recently underwent a microdiscectomy procedure to help relieve pain because of a herniated disc. Moving him to a younger team who can afford to be patient with his recovery while getting win-now help in return would be best for a championship-or-bust Nets squad.
Grant is a multi-positional defender who could mix and match assignments with Kevin Durant as the team's starting forwards. He's averaged 20.9 points and shot 35.3 percent from three over the last two years in Detroit and would be a good third option behind Durant and Kyrie Irving.
Olynyk is a floor-spacing big who's knocked down 36.5 percent of his career threes and gives Brooklyn some frontcourt depth with Nic Claxton, LaMarcus Aldridge and Blake Griffin all hitting free agency. Joseph provides extra ball-handling insurance should Irving miss time because of injury or vaccine mandates.
With Killian Hayes simply not looking like a starting NBA point guard yet, the thought of pairing the 6'11" Simmons with 6'6" Cade Cunningham would give the Pistons a huge backcourt, one capable of zipping passes all over the court while also playing lockdown defense.
Charlotte Hornets
- C Steven Adams
- SG James Bouknight
- C Mason Plumlee
Charlotte Hornets Receive:
Memphis Grizzlies Receive:
It's no secret that the Hornets could use an upgrade at center, preferably someone who can defend, has playoff experience and is used to working alongside All-Star point guards.
Adams would be a good fit as the team's new starting center, as he helped push the Grizzlies to the No. 2 seed in the West this season thanks to his defense, rebounding, improved passing and veteran leadership on a young team. He would make a similar impact for a Hornets team looking to break into the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and hasn't advanced past the first round in 20 years.
Memphis may be willing to part with Adams, who's had his playing time cut this postseason as the Grizzlies have leaned on Brandon Clarke and Xavier Tillman Sr. more.
Plumlee gives Memphis some center depth with Adams gone, and Bouknight, the 11th overall pick in 2021, provides the Grizzlies with some wing depth with Dillon Brooks entering the final year on his contract.
Chicago Bulls
- C Rudy Gobert
- F Patrick Williams
- C Nikola Vucevic
- F Javonte Green
Chicago Bulls Receive:
Utah Jazz Receive:
Chicago's defense was predictably bad this season, falling all the way to 25th overall after the All-Star break (117.9 rating).
You know who would help? A three-time Defensive Player of the Year who's still in his prime.
Gobert improved what was otherwise a pitiful Jazz defense by 8.4 points per 100 possessions when he was on the floor last season, a figure that ranked in the 96th percentile per Cleaning the Glass. He's an elite rim protector and rebounder who could thrive catching lobs from Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine.
Vucevic would give Utah a two-time All-Star at center, one who would help ease the offensive burden on Donovan Mitchell. While Vucevic isn't the paint protector that Gobert is, Utah's wing defense improves with the additions of Williams, the No. 4 overall pick in 2020, and Green.
Utah also saves $8.3 million in the trade, taking a big chunk out of its luxury tax bill.
Cleveland Cavaliers
- PG Devonte' Graham
- F Cedi Osman
- G/F Dylan Windler
- 2025 second-round pick (via Milwaukee Bucks)
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive:
New Orleans Pelicans Receive:
The Cavaliers turned their biggest weakness (the wing) from last season into a strength with the additions of Lauri Markkanen and Caris LeVert, and should now focus their offseason on getting a reliable backup point guard behind Darius Garland.
Graham, 27, averaged 12.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 63 starts for the Pelicans this season, yet saw his role get slashed following the trade for CJ McCollum and the development of Jose Alvarado. He's not much of a scoring threat from inside the arc, but is a career 35.7 percent marksman from three who could run the offense while Garland sits.
Osman and Windler provide the Pelicans with wing depth and long-term salary relief, as Graham is still owed north of $37 million over the next three years.
Osman's $6.7 million for 2023-24 is non-guaranteed while Windler carries a $4.0 million team option this season.
Dallas Mavericks
- F/C Zach Collins
- F Davis Bertans
- 2024 second-round pick
- 2025 second-round pick
Dallas Mavericks Receive:
San Antonio Spurs Receive:
Dallas already has a whopping $151.6 million in salary committed for next season, and that's before factoring in a new deal for Jalen Brunson. The Mavs are looking at a significant luxury tax bill if they re-sign Brunson, and should be exploring ways to shed salary while not sacrificing too much talent along the way.
Bertans should be the first player Dallas looks to part with, as he's owed $16 million in 2022-23, $17 million in 2023-24 and has $16 million coming in 2024-25 if he plays in at least 75 percent of the regular season games the year before ($5 million is still guaranteed if he doesn't).
Swapping Bertans for Collins would save the Mavericks $8.6 million this upcoming season while also giving them a rotation big who averaged 7.8 points and 5.5 rebounds over 17.9 minutes in his return from ankle surgery.
Bertans began his career in San Antonio, shooting 40.4 percent from deep over three seasons. The Spurs are in terrific financial shape with no player making over $16.5 million a year and could afford to take Bertans on provided they get some incentive to do so.
Dallas sends multiple second-round picks for San Antonio to absorb Bertans' deal in a move that should ultimately help them retain Brunson as a result.
Denver Nuggets
- G/F Furkan Korkmaz
- G Isaiah Joe
- F/C JaMychal Green
Denver Nuggets Receive:
Philadelphia 76ers Receive:
The Nuggets can always use more cutters and shooters around Nikola Jokic, especially with a healthy Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. drawing defensive attention next season.
Korkmaz ranked in the 98.4th percentile as a cutter this season, generating 1.68 points per possession while making 81.8 percent of his shot attempts. While he had a down year as an outside shooter, Korkmaz did nail 39.0 percent of his threes from 2019 to 2021.
Philly should be looking for anyone who can play center behind Joel Embiid, and Green would be a major upgrade over DeAndre Jordan as an undersized five.
Green would have to pick up his $8.2 million player option for the deal to go through, something he should be happy to do while moving to another franchise with title aspirations.
Detroit Pistons
- SG Gary Trent Jr.
- F Jerami Grant
Detroit Pistons Receive:
Toronto Raptors Receive:
Detroit was 29th in three-point accuracy this season (32.6 percent) and 26th in made threes per game (11.3). If the Pistons want to help players like Cade Cunningham and Killian Hayes develop, putting some knockdown shooters around them would do the trick.
Trent, 23, made 41.1 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes this season while giving the Raptors 18.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 steals per game. He easily played the best defense of his young career and would give the Pistons a scoring punch in the backcourt next to Cunningham.
For Toronto, Grant has the perfect physical profile to fit their roster of big, athletic wings. At 6'8" and 210 pounds, Grant would start at one of the forward spots alongside a supersized lineup featuring Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Scottie Barnes with Fred VanVleet running the point.
No draft picks are needed for this deal, as each team fills a need with a straight player-for-player swap.
Golden State Warriors
- F/C Christian Wood
- C James Wiseman
- SG Moses Moody
Golden State Warriors Receive:
Houston Rockets Receive:
Imagine this current Warriors squad, one that's off to a 7-2 start to the postseason, with Wood on the roster. With Wiseman missing the season because of injury and Moody currently out of the rotation, Golden State would essentially be adding one of the best offensive big men in the NBA while sacrificing no part of their current active roster.
Wood, 26, averaged 17.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 blocks while shooting 39.0 percent from three for the Rockets this season, giving the Warriors a nice frontcourt piece next to the defensive-minded Draymond Green.
A roster featuring Wood to go along with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, Green, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and others almost doesn't seem fair.
For Houston, getting too high-level prospects for Wood, who's entering the final year of his contract, is a smart business decision.
Wiseman was the No. 2 overall pick in 2020 who could turn into a franchise center if he can stay healthy. Moody, 19, averaged 9.1 points and 2.9 rebounds in 22.6 minutes in his 11 starts this season, shooting 43.5 percent from three.
Houston Rockets
- PG Russell Westbrook (to be bought out)
- 2023 second-round pick
- 2027 second-round pick
- PG John Wall
Houston Rockets Receive:
Los Angeles Lakers Receive:
Assuming the Rockets don't get many good trade offers for Wall this offseason (they won't), Houston should at least see what they could get from the Lakers in a Wall-Westbrook swap.
If Los Angeles is unwilling to part with their 2027 first-rounder but are interested in a trade of the two high-priced point guards, there's middle ground to be found.
The Rockets, rather than buying Wall out or waiving him directly, at least get to collect a pair of second-round picks before eventually negotiating a split with Westbrook. The rebuilding Rockets should have no interest in the 33-year-old and should try to recoup however much of the $47.1 million Westbrook is owed that he's willing to give back to become an unrestricted free agent in order to join a contender.
For the Lakers, bringing Westbrook back just isn't an option, and waiving him/buying him out would be a waste.
Wall will be well-rested following a healthy year away from the court and at age 31, should have a few good seasons left. Los Angeles presumably gets an upgrade at point guard while keeping all future first-round picks, making this deal well worth giving up a few seconds.
Indiana Pacers
- G/F Nickeil Alexander-Walker
- PF Juancho Hernangomez
- T.J. Warren (via sign-and-trade)
Indiana Pacers Receive:
Utah Jazz Receive:
Just because he's now an unrestricted free agent doesn't mean Warren can't help the Pacers, even if he's not interested in re-signing there.
For contenders looking to add a versatile two-way forward but don't have the cap space necessary to sign Warren, the 28-year-old can agree to a sign-and-trade with Indiana directing him to a new team of his choosing.
Of course, this is provided the Pacers get something they can use in return.
Alexander-Walker, 23, never got consistent playing time following a trade to Utah and would be better suited on a younger team with minutes available on the wing. A first-round pick by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019, Alexander-Walker has good size at 6'6" and has shown flashes when given the opportunity. Hernangomez, 26, is a floor-spacing rotation big who would fit in with the Pacers as well.
Warren hasn't played since 2020 because of a foot injury but is still fairly young and would make a huge impact for the Jazz when healthy. He's averaged 18.9 points and shot 40.7 percent from three since 2019, all while improving his teams defensively while on the floor, per Cleaning the Glass.
Los Angeles Clippers
- C Rudy Gobert
- G/F Norman Powell
- C Ivica Zubac
- G/F Luke Kennard
Los Angeles Clippers Receive:
Utah Jazz Receive:
Is anyone scoring on a Clippers starting lineup that features Gobert, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George? There would be no better defensive trio in the league if Los Angeles were to acquire Gobert, who should be thrilled to be surrounded by elite wing defenders now.
A starting five of Reggie Jackson, George, Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr. and Gobert would be of the NBA's best and still have Terance Mann, Nicolas Batum (player option), Brandon Boston Jr. and Jason Preston coming off the bench.
For Utah, Zubac is still a strong rim protector that will help hold the defense together while Powell improves the team's ability to stop guys on the perimeter. The 28-year-old also averaged 19.0 points and shot 41.9 percent from three between the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers this season.
Kennard was the NBA's best three-point shooter this season at 44.9 percent, giving the Jazz another floor-spacer they've missed since Joe Ingles tore his ACL and was later traded.
Los Angeles Lakers
- F/C John Collins
- G/F Kevin Huerter
- 2023 first-round pick (top-five protected)
- F/C Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Lakers Receive:
Atlanta Hawks Receive:
As much as the Lakers will want to trade Russell Westbrook, it wouldn't be a bad idea to test the market for Davis as well. As good as he is when healthy, Davis has played in just 76 total games the past two years.
Collins isn't nearly as talented as Davis, although he's been more durable and is still just 24 years old. Since becoming a full-time starter in 2018-19, Collins has averaged 18.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks while shooting 55.6 percent overall and 37.9 percent from three. He'd give LeBron James more floor-spacing than Davis could offer and is another excellent lob threat.
Since the Lakers need shooting around James, Huerter is a natural fit with his 41.9 percent mark on catch-and-shoot threes this season. He averaged 12.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists at age 23, giving Los Angeles a high-level starter at shooting guard. A lightly-protected first-round pick next year gives L.A. a valuable trade asset moving forward as well.
Even if the Lakers can't dump Westbrook, this roster would be a far better fit around him with Collins and Huerter.
For a Hawks team that's loaded with role players but lacks stars outside of Trae Young, this is worth the gamble. Atlanta was a trainwreck defensively this season and Davis is still one of the NBA's best stoppers when healthy. A starting lineup of Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, De'Andre Hunter, Davis and Clint Capela could actually be quite good defensively, and Davis should enjoy catching lobs from Young on a nightly basis.
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies Receive: PG George Hill
Milwaukee Bucks Receive: 2024 second-round pick (top-45 protected)
Memphis shouldn't be looking to rock the boat too much this offseason, and should be fine letting a young roster continue to grow around Ja Morant.
If Tyus Jones leaves in free agency, however, the Grizzlies could use a backup point guard to take his place.
Hill, 36, is a well-respected veteran who has 140 playoff games and counting under his belt. He can play on or off the ball and will be on an expiring $4 million salary that fits into a trade exception created from the Grayson Allen-to-Milwaukee deal.
If the Bucks are worried about an ever-rising luxury tax bill, dumping Hill would help cut costs. Milwaukee would also get a future protected second-round pick, one they could use as a trade asset or eventually collect on.
Miami Heat
- F Jerami Grant
- F Max Strus, F Duncan Robinson, 2022 first-round pick
Miami Heat Receive:
Detroit Pistons Receive:
Robinson has become a $90 million seat warmer in Miami, one that the Heat should look to use as a salary-matcher to upgrade the roster with this summer.
Grant works as a switchable defender and go-to scorer for a Heat team that can struggle with its halfcourt offense at times. His presence in a starting five that features Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker would make this the nastiest lineup to try to score against in the entire league.
Detroit could actually use Robinson, as it ranked 29th in three-point accuracy this season (32.6 percent). Taking on his hefty contract means adding sweeteners, however.
Strus, 26, has worked his way into Miami's starting lineup this postseason after shooting 41.0 percent from three during the regular season and collecting the Heat's late first-round pick would make this deal worthwhile for the rebuilding Pistons.
Milwaukee Bucks
- F Kenrich Williams
- SG Rayjon Tucker, 2022 second-round pick, 2023 second-round pick
Milwaukee Bucks Receive:
Oklahoma City Thunder Receive:
Milwaukee probably wishes it could make this trade immediately as starting small forward Khris Middleton works his way back from an MCL sprain. Williams would be huge to have against the Boston Celtics as a switchable defender to stick on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown at times.
At 6'6" and 210 pounds, few players made a bigger defensive impact than Williams this past year, with the Thunder surrendering a whopping 13.5 fewer points per 100 possessions with him in the game. That figure ranked in the 98th percentile among all NBA players, per Cleaning the Glass.
Tucker is a 24-year-old shooting guard who has a better chance at minutes in OKC, with the Thunder ultimately making the trade to collect on the two second-round picks.
Minnesota Timberwolves
- F Jonathan Isaac
- 2024 second-round pick
- 2025-second-round pick
- G/F Malik Beasley
Minnesota Timberwolves Receive:
Orlando Magic Receive:
To be clear, the Timberwolves only consider this deal if they can get full access to Isaac's medical records and feel good about his ability to play by the start of the 2022-23 season. The 24-year-old big man hasn't played in a game since the 2020 bubble after suffering a torn ACL, with his return delayed by surgery on his right hamstring.
If healthy, however, Isaac can be an All-NBA level defender, using his athletic 6'11" frame to protect the rim and switch onto the perimeter. He'd be a perfect fit next to Karl-Anthony Towns in the Wolves frontcourt. Minnesota also asks for a pair of second-round picks to help cover any future injury concerns for Isaac.
For Orlando, Isaac just isn't as necessary to the team's success as he was in the past now with Wendell Carter Jr., Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Mo Bamba (restricted free agent) and a top pick coming in the 2022 draft.
Orlando was 28th in three-point accuracy this season (33.1 percent), an area Beasley would help with. His 240 made threes last season ranked fifth overall in the NBA, coming at a 37.7 percent clip.
New Orleans Pelicans
- SG Garrison Mathews
- G/F David Nwaba
- PG Kira Lewis Jr.
New Orleans Pelicans Receive:
Houston Rockets Receive:
Limited to just 24 games this season following a torn ACL and MCP sprain, it's hard to imagine Lewis returning to a rotation that now features CJ McCollum as a primary ball-handler alongside Devonte' Graham and Jose Alvarado.
The Pelicans should look to move the former 13th overall pick in the 2020 draft to a rebuilding team in search of some win-now help.
Matthews is a gritty wing who's hit 37.1 percent of his career three-pointers, perfect for a Pelicans team who ranked just 27th in outside shooting accuracy this season. Nwaba is a versatile defender who fits in well between players like McCollum and Brandon Ingram as well.
Lewis gets a chance to revive his career on a young Rockets team that could still use a true point guard next to Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. Giving up Matthews and Nwaba is worth taking a flyer on Lewis, who's still just 21 and has two years remaining on his rookie deal.
New York Knicks
- PG Ben Simmons
- F/C Julius Randle
- G/F Alec Burks
- 2023 second-round pick
New York Knicks Receive:
Brooklyn Nets Receive:
The Knicks are still searching for a franchise point guard, with Simmons potentially being the best available this summer.
A healthy Simmons is an elite-level defender and terrific playmaker at 6'11", someone who could thrive under Tom Thibodeau. Moving off Randle's contract should be fine by New York, especially with second-year power forward Obi Toppin making a leap last season. A young core featuring Simmons, R.J. Barrett, Cam Reddish, Immanuel Quickley, Toppin and others would actually look quite promising.
The Nets don't need Simmons with Kyrie Irving already at point and Kevin Durant frequently running the offense. Getting Randle (20.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists this past season) would beef up a frontcourt that's cycled through end-of-their career vets in recent years.
Burks is a versatile wing who can handle the ball and defend multiple positions, and getting next year's second-rounder from the Knicks adds some much-needed draft capital as well.
Oklahoma City Thunder
- 2028 second-round pick
- C Derrick Favors
Oklahoma City Thunder Receive:
Brooklyn Nets Receive:
Is this the offseason the Thunder cash in all their draft selections and made some insane six-first round pick-ish offers for disgruntled stars?
Probably not, especially with Victor Wembanyama becoming draft eligible in 2023. Expect OKC to spend at least one more year in the tank.
Moving Favors to a championship-caliber team would be a welcome move for all parties, getting $10.1 million of salary off the Thunder's books while helping a Nets team with a thin frontline.
If they don't mind adding on to an already larger luxury tax bill, the Nets could actually absorb Favors into a $11.3 million trade exception without having to send any salary back to OKC.
A future second-round pick down the road should be all it takes to get Favors out of Oklahoma City and back to the Nets, where the now 30-year-old began his career 12 years ago.
Orlando Magic
- G/F Duncan Robinson
- SF Terrence Ross
Orlando Magic Receive:
Miami Heat Receive:
Orlando needs shooting around its promising young guards and big men, and Robinson is a career 40.6 percent marksman in his 239 games. He'd keep the floor spread for guys like Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Markelle Fultz and others to operate.
With Robinson recently falling out of Miami's playoff rotation, moving the 28-year-old's remaining four years and $74.3 million should be a priority, especially if they can flip him for a rotation player.
Ross, 31, is on an expiring $11.5 million deal who would help juice up the Heat's bench scoring. He'd also get Robinson's contract off the books, important for a team that will see Jimmy Butler's three-year, $146.4 million extension kick in in 2023-24.
Philadelphia 76ers
- F/C Jaxson Hayes
- F/C Paul Reed
- F Furkan Korkmaz
Philadelphia 76ers Receive:
New Orleans Pelicans Receive:
It's no secret that the Sixers will go shopping for a backup center this offseason, and preferably one not at the end of his career, either.
Hayes should be available, especially if Zion Williamson can return to a New Orleans frontcourt that already features Jonas Valanciunas, Herbert Jones and Larry Nance Jr.
The 21-year-old still has plenty of upside and is a good enough outside shooter to keep driving lanes open for James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and others.
The Pelicans get a pair of role players back who can help provide depth. Reed is good in limited minutes when he can stay out of foul trouble, and Korkmaz was a high-level three-point shooter before having an off-year.
Going into the final year of his rookie deal, New Orleans now doesn't have to worry about an extension for Hayes or letting him walk for nothing in free agency.
Phoenix Suns
- SG Buddy Hield
- SG Landry Shamet
- F/C Dario Saric
- 2023 second-round pick
Phoenix Suns Receive:
Indiana Pacers Receive:
Briefly losing Devin Booker to injury in the first round against the New Orleans Pelicans should have been a wake-up call for the Suns, who could use another offensive threat off the bench for insurance.
Hield can fill this role, as the 29-year-old averaged 15.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists between the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers last season. He's an instant scoring threat who also showed off his playmaking ability with Indiana, posting 4.8 assists per game in in 26 games.
For the Pacers, breaking down Hield's contract into Shamet, 25, and an expiring deal with Saric should be an attractive option.
Indiana should also be in draft pick collection mode as they look to build up their young nucleus following some major roster shake-ups this season.
Portland Trail Blazers
- C Myles Turner
- SG Keon Johnson
- F Justise Winslow
- 2022 second-round pick
- 2022 second-round pick (via Memphis Grizzlies)
Portland Trail Blazers Receive:
Indiana Pacers Receive:
Portland has needed to be better defensively for years and was especially horrible following the All-Star break this season (122.9 rating, dead last in the NBA).
Turner would fix a lot of their issues as an elite rim protector who challenges shots all over the floor and makes opponents think twice before even coming into the paint. He's also a serviceable three-point shooter who can play pick-and-pop with Damian Lillard.
With just one year left on his contract, however, Turner may not fetch as much in a trade as he would have a season or two ago.
Johnson, 20, is an athletic guard the Pacers could pair with Tyrese Haliburton for years to come, and picking up a pair of selections in this year's second-rounder adds even more young talent to Indiana's roster.
Winslow helps offset the salary numbers, although the 26-year-old did show some signs of life following a trade to Portland (10.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.3 steals in 11 games).
Sacramento Kings
- G/F Matisse Thybulle
- SG Furkan Korkmaz
- G/F Justin Holiday
- C Alex Len
- 2022 second-round pick
- 2022 second-round pick (via Chicago Bulls)
Sacramento Kings Receive:
Philadelphia 76ers Receive:
With a core of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, the Kings need an elite wing defender in the middle to help balance out their two offensive-minded stars.
Thybulle may not be much of a scoring threat himself, but he is one of the best defensive players in the NBA who can guard multiple positions with his 6'5" frame.
If the Sixers don't feel they can pay him (especially with big contracts already owed to Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris and James Harden and Tyrese Maxey needing to be paid soon as well), they should try and trade Thybulle now with one year left on his rookie deal.
Holiday gives Philly a solid wing defender to help offset the loss of Thybulle, and Len is an upgrade over DeAndre Jordan as a backup center. The Kings also send multiple 2022 second-round picks to the Sixers, who currently don't own a selection in the upcoming draft.
San Antonio Spurs
- C Nikola Vucevic
- C Jakob Poeltl
- G/F Josh Richardson
- 2022 second-round pick (via Los Angeles Lakers)
San Antonio Spurs Receive:
Chicago Bulls Receive:
The Spurs aren't that far away from being a playoff team in the West, and adding a two-time All-Star center in Vucevic would help push them into the postseason.
Vucevic is a skilled post player who can pass and rebound seems like a natural fit in San Antonio under Gregg Popovich and would help make life easier for Dejounte Murray, Keldon Johnson and others.
Chicago does this trade to improve the team's overall defense, getting Poeltl as challenge-everything big man inside while Richardson serves as a perimeter stopper.
The Bulls also pick up a second-rounder in this year's draft after striking gold with their second-round selection a year ago with Ayo Dosunmu.
Toronto Raptors
- C Nerlens Noel
- C Khem Birch
- 2023 second-round pick
Toronto Raptors Receive:
New York Knicks Receive:
While the Raptors could first explore sign-and-trade options for Mitchell Robinson to be their rim-protecting center, Noel would also be a nice addition in Toronto.
Noel fits the Raptors' roster as a switchable defender who can protect the rim or contain guards on the perimeter. He's a little more mobile and athletic than Birch as well.
For the Knicks, picking up a second-round pick next year is worth making the swap for now. Getting a big man back in return is important, especially with Robinson becoming an unrestricted free agent this summer. Birch gives them some insurance at the position as someone who can start at center or come off the bench.
Utah Jazz
- C Mitchell Robinson (via sign-and-trade)
- G/F Alec Burks
- G/F Evan Fournier
- 2023 first-round pick (top-10 protected, via Dallas Mavericks)
- C Rudy Gobert
Utah Jazz Receive:
New York Knicks Receive:
If the Jazz decide to move off of Gobert this summer, they should eye teams who can give them a starting-caliber center in return and some wing defense.
It would require Robinson to agree to a sign-and-trade, but the Knicks would work as a partner.
With Robinson filling the rim protector role for Utah (although not to the extent of Gobert, of course) and Burks beefing up the perimeter defense, the Jazz could be better overall, especially with Fournier (14.1 points on 38.9 percent from three) helping to space the floor. Utah also picks up a first-rounder owed from Dallas next season, one that will almost certainly convey.
Gobert is a huge upgrade over Robinson in the Knicks' starting lineup after New York slipped from fourth to 11th in defense from 2020-21 to this season.
Tom Thibodeau should be thrilled with adding a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, and getting off Fournier's contract would help open up more minutes for Cam Reddish as well.
Washington Wizards
- PG Killian Hayes
- F Deni Avdija
Washington Wizards Receive:
Detroit Pistons Receive:
The Wizards' current roster makeup is a mess, consisting of way too many forwards and zero starting-level point guards. If Washington wants to make a compelling argument why Bradley Beal should re-sign this offseason, the team will need a better floor general.
Hayes would be a nice fit alongside Beal with his defense and passing, as the 20-year-old should be paired with a shoot-first guard for the rest of his career. At 6'5", he would be an upgrade over Ish Smith and could benefit from a fresh start out of Detroit.
The Pistons don't need Hayes with Cade Cunningham as the primary ball-handler and should be thrilled to take back Avdija instead. The 21-year-old has been competing with Kyle Kuzma, Rui Hachimura, Corey Kispert and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for playing time and could battle for a starting job in Detroit, especially if Jerami Grant is traded.
In a swap of 2020 top-10 picks taken two spots from each other, moving Hayes for Avdija would help better fulfill the needs of both teams.