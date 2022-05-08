The Real Winners and Losers from 2022 WWE WrestleMania Backlash

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

While it shared a name with The Most Stupendous Two-Night Event in WrestleMania History, WrestleMania Backlash did not feel as special as last month's show. With just six matches on this card, it was up to a small section of the WWE roster to deliver.

Cody Rhodes continued his hot streak in WWE by defeating Seth Rollins again, and Omos put on the best performance of his career to date against Bobby Lashley. Rhea Ripley got involved to help Edge, adding herself to one of Raw's hottest angles.

Many names got a major boost from this show, but the short card left many forgotten on the night.

WWE Backlash has always been a moment to set a new path post-WrestleMania, and this show gave many a chance to be true winners or losers going into the summer and beyond.