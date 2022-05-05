76ers' Top Trade Targets in 2022 Offseason

76ers' Top Trade Targets in 2022 OffseasonMay 5, 2022
The Philadelphia 76ers are right in the heart of what they hope can be a championship run.
Their players, coaches and fans can't afford to think beyond the present. For the front office, though, they surely have at least one eye already locked on the 2022 NBA offseason.
Decision-makers are constantly assessing what their club needs and identifying potential avenues to fill them. For the Sixers, two-way perimeter players should top the wish list, perhaps with a new home for Tobias Harris' pricey contract close behind.
Here's a look at the trade targets who could land on Philly's radar this summer.
Alec Burks, New York Knicks
Alec Burks surfaced in the trade rumor mill ahead of this season's deadline.
If he still resides there this summer, the Sixers should make several phone calls to the Knicks.
The 30-year-old would help address Philly's shortage of two-way wings. His 40.4 three-point percentage and defensive versatility make him an easy fit into a three-and-D role.
Upping the intrigue, though, is the fact that his game reaches beyond that. He offers more shot-creation than the label typically implies, to the point where Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau tasked Burks with point guard duties once it was clear the Kemba Walker experiment had failed.
Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets
Any team looking to shed salaries this summer will undoubtedly look in the Houston Rockets' direction. Their win-later timeline means the franchise can afford to absorb a bloated deal or two, plus they have sizable salaries of their own to help make the money work in an exchange.
Should the Sixers send out a player like Harris, though, they'll need more than financial relief in return. That's where Eric Gordon enters the picture.
While his age (33) might suggest he is past his prime, the stat sheet isn't so sure. He just authored one of his most efficient campaigns to date, hitting a career-best 47.5 percent of his field goals and 41.2 percent of his threes.
Gordon's 6'3" height limits the variety of defensive matchups he can handle, though his 6'9" wingspan helps him play bigger than his size. And while he would do his most damage in Philly as a spot-up shooter, he has the handles and vision to contribute as a secondary playmaker.
Kenrich Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder
The Sixers are woefully short on perimeter defenders. What they really need, though, are stoppers who can add value on the other end, too.
That's the first way Kenrich Williams could wind up on the radar.
The 27-year-old has the strength to pester post players and the quickness to keep in front of guards. While his shooting cooled off this season, he still boasts a 39.1 percent success rate from three since the start of 2020-21.
Why else might Williams appeal to Philadelphia? Because if moving Harris is the aim, then the Sooner State could be the perfect place to do it.
The Thunder have gobs of cap space to use up, and if the Sixers offer the right incentive, OKC should be ready to pounce. Again, though, Philly needs some kind of on-court contributors in return, and while there aren't many polished players on the roster who would interest the Sixers (and reasonably be available), Williams absolutely should.