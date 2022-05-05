76ers' Top Trade Targets in 2022 Offseason

0 of 3

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers are right in the heart of what they hope can be a championship run.

Their players, coaches and fans can't afford to think beyond the present. For the front office, though, they surely have at least one eye already locked on the 2022 NBA offseason.

Decision-makers are constantly assessing what their club needs and identifying potential avenues to fill them. For the Sixers, two-way perimeter players should top the wish list, perhaps with a new home for Tobias Harris' pricey contract close behind.

Here's a look at the trade targets who could land on Philly's radar this summer.