Knicks' Top Trade Targets in 2022 Offseason

0 of 3

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Are the New York Knicks ready to dream big during the 2022 NBA offseason?

They should be.

They have a decades-long point-guard problem to fix, a star shortage that puts a low cap on their ceiling and a host of trade assets to put in play for a blockbuster.

Whether they reach for the stars or search for a more cost-conscious move, we have identified three potential trade targets.