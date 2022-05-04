AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights for May 4

2 of 7

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Jeff Hardy, a man who once squared off with Owen Hart early in his WWE run, defeated Bobby Fish in a qualifier for the memorial tournament named after him Wednesday night. The Charismatic Enigma overcame a focused offensive by his opponent to defeat one-half of RedDragon with his trademark Swanton Bomb.

The match was not one of the better matches of the tournament thus far, thanks in large part to a clash of styles. It was disjointed early and, while the action picked up late, it still struggled to get out of first gear.

Hardy remains massively over but this is the second consecutive Dynamite performance in which he looked a step slower and a tad off compared to the performer fans have known and loved for two decades.

Hopefully, a favorable first-round match allows him to get back in the groove and prove why he still has plenty left in the tank for one last main event run.

Grade

C

Top Moments