Hot Takes, Predictions for Dolphins Rookies After 2022 NFL Draft

John Amis/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins did the best they could to improve their roster with their four selections in the 2022 NFL draft.

Miami made a smart move by choosing a linebacker from Georgia's historic defense in Channing Tindall with its first selection of the draft. The 102nd overall pick provides some depth for the Dolphins at a position that was viewed as one of its biggest weaknesses entering the draft.

Tindall may not come into the NFL with the hype of Nakobe Dean or Jordan Davis, but he could be a useful part of an NFL defense for a long time.

Wide receiver Erik Ezukanma is the only other Miami draft pick who should make an impact right away. Ezukanma's college career flew under the radar because Texas Tech has not been good lately, but his skill set could work with the AFC East side in its quest to provide depth behind Tyreek Hill.