Predicting the Most Likely Heel and Face Turns at WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022

Predicting the Most Likely Heel and Face Turns at WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022May 5, 2022
WWE is in rebuild mode. Since WrestleMania 38, the company has made some serious changes to its roster. Some major turns we have seen include Bobby Lashley, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley and Ciampa alongside the arrivals of Ezekiel, Gunther and Veer Mahaan.
This will likely continue with Sunday's WrestleMania Backlash. From Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey to Edge vs. AJ Styles, the card features strong matches that lack clear driving stories.
Most fans will be expecting WWE to do something that sparks fan attention, and the options for a major face/heel turn are endless and welcome.
Could Finn Balor play a key role in the Edge/Styles contest following Priest's ban from ringside? Will Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin come to the aid of Lashley against Omos and MVP?
Given how small this card is, there are also plenty of opportunities to put together more matches that can help in WWE's continued efforts to reshape the roster.
The following are the most likely heel and face turns to come out of Sunday's pay-per-view.
Heel: Finn Balor
Finn Balor has been drifting for a while on WWE Raw. He revitalized his career with a memorable heel run in NXT, but nothing came of it after he returned to the main roster last July.
Unlike his most recent WWE cameos, The Prince was completely integrated into NXT. He was NXT champion and put on some great matches against all challengers. He was the complete package.
The same cannot be said of Balor currently, though. He won the United States Championship and lost it soon after without fanfare. He is a directionless babyface now lumped into the rivalry between Edge, Damian Priest and AJ Styles.
While he set himself up as an ally to The Phenomenal One, that team would force him to play second fiddle while working as the blandest form of himself. He has thrown away The Demon persona, and he is not the gritty veteran who picked apart his opponents in NXT.
Balor would be elevated immediately by a turn to the dark side, joining Edge's Judgment Day faction. He has the chops and would benefit from The Rated-R Superstar putting him over. He could even bring back The Demon or a variation of that persona in this group.
This also would make perfect sense given he and Styles have always been better enemies than friends. The matches to follow would place everyone's eyes firmly back on the Irishman.
Face: Queen Zelina
Queen Zelina has felt misplaced for a while on Raw. She and Carmella have little chemistry, and the team did not come off as a real threat even while holding the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.
She has been stuck working with The Most Beautiful Woman in WWE without direction for over a month. They briefly worked as goons for Sonya Deville, but the authority figure turned on them after they failed to win her the Raw women's title.
It is time to give Zelina Vega a fresh start, and that can begin by turning on Carmella. Technically, there is no match on the WrestleMania Backlash card set up for them, but WWE has left space at WrestleMania Backlash for at least three more matches.
Whether the two get one last shot at the tag titles or fail to help Deville in another attempt to win the Raw Women's Championship, Zelina can use the moment to turn on her former teammate and her abusive boss. She would instantly become one of WWE's most popular women.
Face: Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin
The Hurt Business were one of the best stables in WWE during their time together. Unfortunately, they had little spotlight and were abruptly broken up in March 2021, sending Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin down the card to a spot of near-irrelevance.
However, WWE has frequently teased a Hurt Business reunion since then. Alexander and Benjamin have tried to help The All Mighty against top competitors, but the group has yet to fully reform.
The May 2 edition of Raw provided a glimmer of hope, though. Alexander stepped up and fell to Lashley in an attempt to prove himself to MVP, but his former manager was not impressed.
With MVP backing Omos, this could be the right time for The All Mighty to get his own support again. His two former friends could ensure MVP cannot get involved in a rematch between two of WWE's most dominant performers.
This Hurt Business reunion would help both men immediately while also setting up some more interesting stories in the long term.
Roman Reigns vs. Lashley has to be a plan in 2022, and The All Mighty could use some help in fighting The Bloodline.
Heel: Ronda Rousey; Face: Charlotte Flair
Ronda Rousey is woefully miscast on SmackDown. She has struggled each week to sell herself to a fanbase that had already turned on her before she initially left WWE three years ago.
Her match with Charlotte Flair has a chance to solidify her while becoming SmackDown women's champion. Fans will not buy her as the babyface overcoming The Queen, likely rooting for the titleholder over the challenger, even if the champ has built up her own earned heat.
This would be the perfect time to pull off an impressive double turn. Flair may not last as a fan favorite, but the way Rousey could use her mixed martial arts background to dominate The Queen would sells fans on the night at least.
It would be especially helpful if The Baddest Woman on the Planet had help. Shayna Baszler needs to work with her best friend at some point, and Natalya has also been established as a good friend of Rousey's. Both could help her brutalize The Queen and take the gold from her.
Flair vs. Rousey has not worked to this point as the UFC Hall of Famer has been miscast as a hero. This match could be a chance to right a wrong that will solidify Rousey's next title reign.