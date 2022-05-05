Predicting the Most Likely Heel and Face Turns at WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE is in rebuild mode. Since WrestleMania 38, the company has made some serious changes to its roster. Some major turns we have seen include Bobby Lashley, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley and Ciampa alongside the arrivals of Ezekiel, Gunther and Veer Mahaan.

This will likely continue with Sunday's WrestleMania Backlash. From Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey to Edge vs. AJ Styles, the card features strong matches that lack clear driving stories.

Most fans will be expecting WWE to do something that sparks fan attention, and the options for a major face/heel turn are endless and welcome.

Could Finn Balor play a key role in the Edge/Styles contest following Priest's ban from ringside? Will Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin come to the aid of Lashley against Omos and MVP?

Given how small this card is, there are also plenty of opportunities to put together more matches that can help in WWE's continued efforts to reshape the roster.

The following are the most likely heel and face turns to come out of Sunday's pay-per-view.