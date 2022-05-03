WWE NXT 2.0 Spring Breakin' Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

WWE NXT 2.0 planned to ring in the spring season with a major event, NXT Spring Breakin'. This show had a chance to set a new path for multiple championships while also continuing big rivalries.

Bron Breakker would finally get his hands on Joe Gacy but only by putting his NXT Championship on the line. Cameron Grimes would face tough odds in an NXT North American Championship defense against both Carmelo Hayes and Solo Sikoa.

Cora Jade would fight her idol Natalya in a tag team match where she would team with Nikkita Lyons against The BOAT and Lash Legend. The Creed Brothers faced their greatest challenge to date against The Viking Raiders.

Nathan Frazier would debut in NXT 2.0 against the loudmouth Grayson Waller. Santos Escobar and Legado del Fantasma would sit down with Tony D'Angelo in an attempt to find common ground.

NXT Spring Breakin' had the air of a major show, particular thanks to its two big title matches. Could we see a new NXT champion by the time the night ended?