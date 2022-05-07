Every NBA Team's Biggest Hole to Fill in Free Agency

1 of 30

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Atlanta Hawks' efficiency rankings, second on offense and 26th on defense, leave no doubt about where the trouble spots are.

If this team wants to avoid another first-round elimination next postseason, it has to upgrade its backcourt defense.

Trae Young is a singular offensive force, one of those rare players whose mere presence on the court almost guarantees efficient scoring. But he also produced the worst Defensive RAPTOR rating of any player who logged at least 2,000 minutes in 2021-22.

Delon Wright is a free agent, and Atlanta could bring him back with Bird rights. The 30-year-old is more of a wing than a point guard these days, but he's adequate defensively. To offset the damage Young does on D, the Hawks need something more than "adequate." They need a disruptive shutdown defender in the mold of Gary Payton II—someone who could play alongside Young, match up against the toughest backcourt opponents and inject chaos into the proceedings on D. With Payton pressuring the ball and lurking in passing lanes, it would be harder for opposing offenses to stay organized and attack Young as deliberately as they want to.

The Hawks can expect improvement from potential defensive star Onyeka Okongwu, and De'Andre Hunter could still take another step on the wing. But Atlanta's real need is in the backcourt.