Hot Takes, Predictions for Packers Rookies After 2022 NFL Draft

Butch Dill/Associated Press

If there's one thing that has become certain in the Brian Gutekunst era, it's that the Green Bay Packers are going to be unpredictable when it comes to the NFL draft.

With many expecting they would pick a wide receiver in this year's first round, they threw a curveball. The selection of an off-ball linebacker with their first pick was a surprising one. Taking a 24-year-old defensive tackle with their next wasn't expected, either.

The Green Bay general manager is unafraid of going against conventional wisdom, though results have been a mixed bag. After all, his infamous 2020 draft brought about the drama with Aaron Rodgers but also included the selections of A.J. Dillon and Jon Runyan, both of which have worked out.

So, the question now becomes what can we expect from this year's class. Here are some bold predictions for how a few of them will work out.