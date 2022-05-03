WWE Struggling to Book Roman Reigns, Finn Balor Levels Up, More WWE Raw Takes

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

With WrestleMania Backlash fast approaching, the May 2 edition of WWE Raw needed to take the final step forward to sell big matches that did not have enough story to sell the pay-per-view.

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline opened the show, only to meet resistance in Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton and Riddle. The Head of the Table seems to be on a downward track, even though The Scottish Warrior represents the perfect challenger.

Finn Balor finally added himself to one of Raw's biggest angles. He helped protect AJ Styles from Edge and Damian Priest, but The Prince may work better as a heel by joining Judgment Day.

Bianca Belair, Asuka and Liv Morgan main-evented the show against Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley and Sonya Deville. Despite the three distinct feuds highlighted in the match, none of those involved are on Sunday's Backlash card.

After a messy interaction with the 24/7 Championship, Nikki A.S.H. was left down in the dumps until Doudrop arrived. The two could be a perfect tag team in a messy women's tag division.

This show had some promise, but it also highlighted the faults with the WrestleMania Backlash card.