The Biggest Concern for Every 2022 NBA Playoff Team Still Standing

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Congratulations to the eight teams that advanced to the second round of the NBA playoffs!

Your reward is a tougher matchup that badly wants to end your season by exploiting your weaknesses.

The playoffs are cruel that way.

Here, we'll highlight an issue that should be top of mind for every team still in the mix. In some cases, it'll be a particular stat. In others, it'll be a matchup-specific concern.

And because we all know injuries are always every team's main worry, we won't highlight them on their own. That's too easy. Instead, in cases where a team is missing a key player, we'll look a little deeper and isolate the vulnerability said absence exposes.

These last eight teams just fought their way through the first round, but none of them did it without revealing potential problems on which their second-round foes could capitalize.