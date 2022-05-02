WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 2

0 of 1

Credit: WWE

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on May 2.

With WrestleMania Backlash coming up on Sunday, just about every segment on this week's show was devoted to building up one of the matches on the pay-per-view card.

The Bloodline made another trip to the red brand tonight ahead of the group's big six-man tag match this weekend against Riddle, Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre.

With Asuka and Becky Lynch both returning to Raw last week, and Rhea Ripley turning heel and going solo again, Bianca Belair has found herself with multiple people eyeing the Raw Women's Championship.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on Monday's show.