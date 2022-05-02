Hot Takes, Predictions for Browns Rookies After 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

After trading their first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft in order to land quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns had to wait until the No. 68 overall selection in the third round before they were on the clock.

However, the Browns still came out of the draft with nine players, including three who were taken in Round 3. So it's quite possible they will have some rookies who make an impact in 2022, especially considering the depth of this year's class and the talent level of some of the players who were available late.

Cleveland had some holes to fill, and it did that via the draft. Now, these young players will begin trying to carve out roles with their new team.

With this year's rookie class now in place, here are some early hot takes and predictions for the upcoming season.