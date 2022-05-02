Hot Takes, Predictions for Eagles Rookies After 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3

John Locher/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles' biggest addition during the 2022 NFL draft isn't going to be a rookie this season. That's because he's a proven No. 1 wide receiver who is going to take the team's offense to another level.

While Philadelphia selected five players during this year's talent grab, its most impactful move came Thursday night when it traded the No. 18 and No. 101 overall picks to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for A.J. Brown. Then, the Eagles inked the wide receiver to a reported four-year, $100 million extension.

That may have been Philadelphia's biggest splash over the three-day draft, but it also acquired a number of talented prospects, some of whom could make an impact as soon as the 2022 season.

The team replenished its depth at several key positions, beginning when it traded up to take Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis at No. 13.

With the 2022 rookie class now in place, here are some early hot takes and predictions for the upcoming season.