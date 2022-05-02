Hot Takes, Predictions for Eagles Rookies After 2022 NFL Draft

Hot Takes, Predictions for Eagles Rookies After 2022 NFL DraftMay 2, 2022
The Philadelphia Eagles' biggest addition during the 2022 NFL draft isn't going to be a rookie this season. That's because he's a proven No. 1 wide receiver who is going to take the team's offense to another level.
While Philadelphia selected five players during this year's talent grab, its most impactful move came Thursday night when it traded the No. 18 and No. 101 overall picks to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for A.J. Brown. Then, the Eagles inked the wide receiver to a reported four-year, $100 million extension.
That may have been Philadelphia's biggest splash over the three-day draft, but it also acquired a number of talented prospects, some of whom could make an impact as soon as the 2022 season.
The team replenished its depth at several key positions, beginning when it traded up to take Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis at No. 13.
With the 2022 rookie class now in place, here are some early hot takes and predictions for the upcoming season.
Jordan Davis Will Force His Way into Week 1 Starting Lineup
The Eagles don't have to start Jordan Davis to open the 2022 season. They have Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave on the interior of their defensive line, so they could rotate the rookie as a high-impact reserve to begin his NFL career.
There's one problem with that plan: The 22-year-old is too talented to not be a starter. He's going to work his way into that role during training camp and the preseason, and he'll be on the field for Philadelphia's first defensive play of the upcoming season.
Davis, who is 6'6" and 341 pounds, is tremendous at stuffing the run. He only had seven sacks over his 47-game career at Georgia, but that's an aspect of his game that he's still developing.
"My get-off is getting faster," he told reporters. "I'm getting after the QB, I'm working bags, and I'm just willing to learn. You have great guys in the defensive room that can teach you little tools and can teach you a lot of things."
Once Davis is closer to his full potential, he'll wreak even more havoc on NFL offenses. And don't be surprised if he gets an opportunity to start working toward that as a Week 1 starter, bumping one of the Eagles' veterans into a rotational role.
Nakobe Dean Will Rank Top 3 on Team in Tackles (if Healthy)
It was a huge surprise when Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean fell not only out of the first round in this year's draft but also out of the second as well.
Few could have expected he'd still be available for the Eagles to take with the No. 83 overall pick in Round 3, but that's what happened.
The biggest current question surrounding Dean is his health. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported during the draft that some teams were concerned by several of his injuries, including a pec strain that he opted not to have surgery on.
However, the 21-year-old later said he feels healthy and doesn't expect that to be a concern.
"I went to doctors, got second opinions and everything, and nobody—nobody—said I should have surgery," Dean said, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.
Let's assume the former Bulldog is healthy and those previous injuries don't impact him moving forward. Then, the Eagles got a major steal (which may end up being the case in the long term, regardless). He did it all for the Georgia defense as a junior in 2021, collecting 72 tackles, six sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.
If Dean plays the majority of Philadelphia's games in 2022, the prediction here is that he ends up in the top three on the team in tackles. He's that talented and can make that much of an impact for the defense.
Josh Jobe Will Make the 53-Man Roster to Open 2022
The Eagles may have drafted only five players this year, but they were busy after the event was over, agreeing to reported deals with numerous undrafted free agents.
Among that group was Alabama cornerback Josh Jobe.
It was a bit of a surprise that the 24-year-old didn't get drafted, considering the impact he made for the Crimson Tide over his four-year college career. He missed the College Football Playoff this past season after undergoing foot surgery, but he played well before that, recording 38 tackles and two interceptions in his senior year.
Philadelphia didn't take any cornerbacks during the draft, so it's still lacking depth behind Darius Slay and Avonte Maddox. If it doesn't sign any free-agent corners moving forward, then there will likely be some spots up for grabs in the secondary in training camp.
That means Jobe could have an opportunity to play his way onto the team. And if that's the case, he's talented enough to earn a spot on the 53-man roster for 2022. He may not make much of an impact this season beyond special teams, but he's an intriguing prospect for the Eagles to keep in the mix.