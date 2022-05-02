5 Big-Time WWE and AEW Trades That Would Make Both Companies Better

1 of 5

If there is one AEW star who WWE must get its hands on, it's MJF.

The loudmouth, scarf-wearing bad guy is one of the top heels in the industry and a name WWE could build an entire roster around. He is a tremendous worker, an even better promo and has established history with one of the company's top stars in Cody Rhodes.

He is the type of character Vince McMahon would chomp at the bit to acquire and likely will throw big-money offers at him when he becomes a free agent in 2024. But why wait?

If a theoretical trade between WWE and AEW were an actuality, McMahon would be silly not to look at his roster and figure out a way to acquire the Long Island native. To do so, he should turn to an Austrian big man.

WWE has utilized Gunther about as well as anyone dating back to his days in NXT UK. He has been protected relatively well and presented like an unstoppable force. However, it is only a matter of time before the creative team gets too fancy and inevitably screws up his push, especially now that he is on the main roster.

The artist formerly known as WALTER would be an extraordinary addition to the AEW roster.

Imagine the storytelling that could come of him denouncing the company's in-ring style. Think of what a battle between him "Hangman" Adam Page might look like. Consider the excellence of a feud between him and Samoa Joe, a dream match of sorts that we never got in WWE.

The Ring General would provide AEW and its hardcore fanbase a star who would bring the physical intensity, genuine passion for wrestling and superb skills the audience demands.

Would it hurt to lose MJF? Absolutely, but one battle between Gunther and underdog babyface Dante Martin would help the AEW faithful get over it fairly quickly.