Latest WWE WrestleMania Backlash Match Card and Picks Before Go-Home Raw

Credit: WWE.com

WWE WrestleMania Backlash will feature all the fallout from WrestleMania 38, including several highly anticipated rematches and scores being settled.

Although the main event for Sunday has yet to be officially determined, Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair makes the most sense to occupy that slot. The two long-term rivals will collide in an I Quit match for the SmackDown women's title, the sole championship clash on the card.

The other major bout of the evening will see The Bloodline battle the trio of Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro in six-man tag team action. The Raw and SmackDown tag team titles were originally set to be unified before the contest was changed to a six-man tag team affair on Friday edition of the blue brand.

Ahead of Monday night's go-home edition of Raw, only six matches are advertised to take place, though one or two more could be added between now and Sunday night. WrestleMania Backlash has historically been a solid show that sets the stage for the summer, and this installment should be no exception.

Here's what the match card currently consists of along with the best bet for each bout.