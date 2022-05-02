Latest WWE WrestleMania Backlash Match Card and Picks Before Go-Home RawMay 2, 2022
Latest WWE WrestleMania Backlash Match Card and Picks Before Go-Home Raw
WWE WrestleMania Backlash will feature all the fallout from WrestleMania 38, including several highly anticipated rematches and scores being settled.
Although the main event for Sunday has yet to be officially determined, Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair makes the most sense to occupy that slot. The two long-term rivals will collide in an I Quit match for the SmackDown women's title, the sole championship clash on the card.
The other major bout of the evening will see The Bloodline battle the trio of Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro in six-man tag team action. The Raw and SmackDown tag team titles were originally set to be unified before the contest was changed to a six-man tag team affair on Friday edition of the blue brand.
Ahead of Monday night's go-home edition of Raw, only six matches are advertised to take place, though one or two more could be added between now and Sunday night. WrestleMania Backlash has historically been a solid show that sets the stage for the summer, and this installment should be no exception.
Here's what the match card currently consists of along with the best bet for each bout.
Bobby Lashley vs. Omos
Bobby Lashley vs. Omos will have a much different complexion at WrestleMania Backlash than it did at WrestleMania 38 last month.
The All Mighty made his shocking return to Raw mere days ahead of 'Mania and stepped up to the undefeated Omos. He gave the giant his toughest challenge to date in their match and wound up handing him his first pinfall loss.
It was the next night on Raw that MVP resurfaced, severed ties with Lashley and established an alliance with Omos, effectively turning the former WWE champion babyface.
The All Mighty has been unable to give MVP his comeuppance since, though that must be where this storyline is ultimately headed.
Omos has much more to gain from beating Lashley this weekend than the other way around. Although the latter should reign supreme in the end before going on to challenge for a top title, the former should get at least one win during their feud and WrestleMania Backlash should be where that happens.
With any luck, WWE will keep this encounter short and sweet, and then have MVP interfere in some form or fashion to ensure Lashley is protected in defeat.
Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss
Similar to Lashley and MVP, Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss also went their separate ways post-WrestleMania and are now looking to make the biggest impact possible in singles competition.
Tension was being teased between the two in the weeks preceding their split, so Moss snapping on Corbin on the post-WrestleMania SmackDown was hardly a surprise. Unfortunately, the feud has been fairly basic and there's no real drama heading into their first one-on-one outing.
WWE is clearly high on Moss and sees big things in his future based on his recent win streak and how he's been booked to look strong since breaking away from Corbin. The former King of the Ring winner plays his role as the resident stepping stone of the company perfectly, and Moss beating him should mean something.
That said, Moss will only get so far on his own with his current comedy character. In addition to going to back to being Riddick Moss, he must switch up his attire and stop cracking jokes in order to be taken seriously by the audience.
This should be a competent midcard contest, but there isn't much uncertainty surrounding the outcome. Anything other than Moss winning would be the wrong call.
AJ Styles vs. Edge
Edge has made life miserable for AJ Styles since blasting him with that Con-Chair-To spot two months ago on Raw. However, that hasn't stopped The Phenomenal One from battling back at every turn and attempting to seek vengeance on his rival.
The biggest difference between their upcoming clash and the last time they faced off at The Show of Shows is that Damian Priest has since joined The Rated-R Superstar's side. In fact, it was The Archer of Infamy who cost Styles the win by distracting him from ringside.
All signs point to Edge and Priest recruiting more disgruntled Superstars to their ranks, specifically Rhea Ripley and Ciampa. Seeing as how both are busy at the moment in other feuds, WWE may not want to add anyone else to the stable just yet.
That would bode well for a Styles victory at WrestleMania Backlash. He hasn't won a major match on pay-per-view in many months and this would help him get back on track.
The rivalry will continue coming out of the event, but in order for Styles to not be completely steamrolled by his heel counterparts, he needs to win the rematch at least.
Cody Rhodes vs. Seth "Freakin" Rollins
Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins had an instant classic at WrestleMania, and that was a match that had zero prior build due to the former's return being saved as a surprise.
With much more bad blood behind this bout, they can easily steal the show on Sunday if given the time to do so.
The American Nightmare has been immensely over coming off his six-year absence from WWE and has been booked perfectly thus far. He's bound to become just another guy on the roster at some point, but it's smart of the company to have him ride out this wave of momentum for as long as possible.
At this point, Rhodes has to be considered the front-runner to dethrone Roman Reigns as Undisputed WWE Universal champion. He has everything going on for him and a spectacular story to boot.
Before then, though, he should score a second straight singles win over Rollins. The former All Elite Wrestling executive vice president wouldn't lose anything in defeat if The Visionary won, but this should be the one WrestleMania Backlash bout where the end result remains the same.
With a win on Sunday, Rhodes can start working his way toward title contention and taking his rightful place in WWE's main event scene.
The Bloodline vs. Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro
RK-Bro meeting The Usos in a tag team title match at WrestleMania Backlash felt like the biggest attraction on the card once it was announced several weeks ago.
The unification of the titles has been long overdue, and there are no two better teams to do it currently than RK-Bro and The Usos.
However, WWE then had to go ahead and change it to a six-man tag team match also involving Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre for no real reason. Reigns vs. McIntyre not being rushed for the show has been appreciated, but fans have no incentive to care about this on the surface.
As of this writing, it hasn't been made a Winners Take All match, even though it should be. That would raise the stakes and make matters infinitely more interesting.
If all of the gold is up for grabs, then The Bloodline should walk away with every set of titles. If it remains a non-title multi-man match, then McIntyre and RK-Bro have a better chance of coming out on top so the Scot can formally earn a title shot.
Either way, this should be a ton of fun from an in-ring standpoint. WWE putting this on last wouldn't be entirely shocking, but it would be disappointing considering there isn't anything too special about it.
Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey (SmackDown Women's Championship "I Quit" Match)
It's actually quite impressive how uninspiring the Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey rivalry has been since it started earlier this year. Their in-ring chemistry has spoken for itself, but their chemistry on the mic and in other segments has left a lot to be desired.
It ended up being for the better that they didn't headline WrestleMania so they can redeem themselves with a much stronger effort at this event. Both women specialize in submissions and thus the "I Quit" stipulation is perfectly logical.
Rousey winning at WrestleMania felt like a guarantee, but because she came up short that night, her chances of victory this weekend are much higher. Then again, WWE may find a way to keep the belt on Flair so the former UFC star can remain in chase mode for a little longer.
If the idea is to build to a Hell in a Cell match between them next month, then Rousey capturing the SmackDown Women's Championship would at least freshen up the feud before then. Having her suffer another loss would hurt whatever mystique she has left.
At the moment, this is the only title match on the entire show and thus should be what goes on last. For as much as their storyline has underwhelmed thus far, this can be what gets fans invested again if all goes well.
Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, has specialized in sports and entertainment writing since 2010. Visit his website, WrestleRant, and subscribe to his YouTube channel for more wrestling-related content.