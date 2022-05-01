Why Each NHL Playoff Team Will Win the Stanley Cup

0 of 4

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The puck drops on the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs on Monday. It marks the first time since 2019 that the 16 postseason competitors have completed a full 82-game schedule.

How that factor affects these clubs in the quest for the Cup remains to be seen. In the meantime, each of them will rely on their strengths in hope of persevering through four best-of-seven playoff rounds to claim hockey's ultimate prize.

Some teams will lean on their solid goaltending. Others play a strong defensive system, while there are those with a high-powered offense. Other intangibles, such as a healthy roster or a game-breaking superstar, could also tip the balance in their favor.

Here's our take on what each of the 16 playoff clubs has in order to claim the honor of becoming the 2022 Stanley Cup champion. We've broken it down by division and where each club finished in their respective divisional standings.

