Ripping WWE's Name Policy, Jade Cargill's Star Grows, More WWE, AEW Quick Takes

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The more things change, the more they stay the same in WWE—and in some cases, they worsen.

Superstars undergoing gimmick and name changes from what they were prior to coming to the company is hardly a new phenomenon. In most cases, it's expected and even understandable, but the recent edict for everyone using their real name to change it to something drastically different has gotten out of hands as of late.

The same can be said for how NXT has treated its entire women's division on the whole this past year. In addition to the many releases and call-ups that gutted the scene of almost all of its top talent, the booking of the ladies down in developmental since the brand's reboot has been nothing short of appalling.

Ember Moon's recent interview with Chris Van Vliet provided excellent insight as to why that might be, and served as a reminder of how far the division has fallen from what it once was.

That isn't to say All Elite Wrestling's women's division doesn't have flaws of its own, but there is a major star on the rise right now and her name is Jade Cargill. The successful in-ring debut of The Baddies on Friday's Rampage only further reinforced that she has a very bright future ahead of her in AEW.

This installment of Quick Takes will tackle Cargill's growth and potential, Asuka's return to Raw and why she should use it as an opportunity to go back to being the Asuka of old, and more.