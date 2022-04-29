What Is Roman Reigns' Timeline for Shifting from WWE to Hollywood?

Photo credit: WWE.com

For many professional wrestlers, Hulk Hogan was the pinnacle of superstardom because he transcended the genre.

The face of the Golden Era laid the groundwork for what a lucrative career outside of wrestling could look like. Stars such as The Rock and John Cena later followed in his footsteps as top guys who became successful actors.

So, one has to assume Roman Reigns won't be far behind them. It seems inevitable at this point as the second-generation wrestler continues to grow into a bigger name.

This topic came up recently when Randy Orton discussed his 20-year career with WWE and chided the undisputed WWE universal champion. "I'm sure he's got Dwayne Johnson's agent number on speed dial," he said. "Roman will be in Hollywood, I'll still be here."

The Tribal Chief has already made brief cameos in film and television, and he has also done some voice acting. However, he has talked about the potential for more time in showbiz. His current character work would suggest he may even excel at it.

Reigns told ESPN's The Michael Kay Show:

"That's something I want to dabble in and gain more experience. I want to use these tools that I've learned. WWE has done so right by me and has given me so much and placed so many great blessings and opportunities in front of me. I've just had to capture them and grab that ball and run with it. I'd like to think that along the way I've picked up so many skills and experienced so many things that are going to help me. At the end of the day, we all know how this works. This is a young man's game. You can't fall down your whole life. You have to get to a point where you can transition and continue to connect and create new fresh and evolved content for your fanbase and supporters. I think I have the ability to do that. At the end of the day, it's about getting in that game, being thrown into that fire, and seeing how you do. I have a pretty good track record with being thrown into the deep end. If that's what happens in Hollywood, I'm going to swim."

Even more, WWE President Nick Khan said the company has "big plans" to help him cross over a few weeks ago on The Town with Matthew Belloni (h/t Nishant Jayaram of Sportskeeda). So, the wheels are in motion, and a foray into Hollywood could happen much sooner than some fans think.

Reigns Could Make The Move In 2023

It seems WWE still has at least one big WrestleMania main event in mind for Reigns and that's a showdown with The Rock. As such, next year's edition of The Showcase of the Immortals in Inglewood, California seems like the perfect destination for this first-time encounter.

The 36-year-old still has a few good years left in him, but the company might be wise to strike while the iron is hot. He has reached the height of his popularity and The Great One is one of the few WWE legends he hasn't faced yet.

Furthermore, Reigns' contract reportedly ends in 2023. This isn't an official date, but it lines up well if the marquee match with The Rock does happen. It would offer him a nice way to cap off his current run before making the jump to Hollywood.

Honestly, what would be left for him to do with WWE following such a significant career highlight? WrestleMania 39 could mark his seventh appearance in the main event at the showpiece, putting him two outings away from breaking Hogan's record of eight. That's something he still has plenty of time to do if he works a lighter schedule.

Even if he doesn't face The Rock next year, The Tribal Chief has essentially beaten everyone noteworthy. There's still room for a rematch with Seth Rollins. After all, The Visionary still has some claim to a follow-up to their Royal Rumble match, but the company hasn't built anyone else up as a believable contender.

So, some time away next year would be a nice way to reset the roster in his absence and set up some fresh matchups for his return.

Who's Next Up?

This raises the question: Who's next in line if Reigns does step away from the ring for an extended period of time? WWE would have to fill a gaping hole if he does because the company centers so much of its programming and advertising around him.

Maybe that's why Vince McMahon started grooming Theory as his new protege. Someone from NXT 2.0, such as Bron Breakker, could also make the jump to the main roster and become a fixture. Neither of those options feel like suitable replacements because they don't command the same star power, but Khan's comments would seem to suggest there have been internal conversations about it.

Over the past few years, WWE has seemed reluctant to allow its biggest stars to eclipse its brand because it cost them valuable assets like The Rock and Cena. The approach to Reigns' eventual jump to Hollywood may be different if the company already knows about it.

If nothing else, the return of Cody Rhodes could offer an adequate distraction while management develops the next top guy. It seems surreal to imagine The American Nightmare as the main champion with The Tribal Chief off of television, but it's not far-fetched right now.

The former All Elite Wrestling executive vice president is proof that a lot can change in a year. So, you never know who else could step up or join the roster.