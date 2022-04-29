Ranking Every WWE Star Over the Age of 40 on the Active Roster

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

At a time when WWE appears to be focused on the future and ushering in a youth movement via NXT 2.0, there is still an ample amount of seasoned veterans left on the main roster, all contributing in a variety of ways.

It would be foolish for the promotion to completely phase out everyone who helped make Raw and SmackDown what they've been for the last decade. In addition to helping elevate the talent of tomorrow, they all bring a wealth of experience to everything they're involved in.

Even with the countless departures in the past two years, WWE still boasts an incredibly talented roster across its main roster. A majority of the Superstars are aged between 20 and 39, but there are quite a few over the age of 40 who wrestle like they're 10 years younger than they are.

WWE is lucky to have so many former world champions and proven commodities under contract along with the other established athletes who have been around for ages. Regardless of how close they are to in-ring retirement, all of them have their respective strengths and are essential in creating new stars.

This list will look at everyone aged 40 and over on the active roster and attempt to rank them based on their recent body of work and star power. Having not been seen since WrestleMania 38 and with no return on the horizon, Brock Lesnar has not been included.