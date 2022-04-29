Booking 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's Next WWE Match

Bill Watters/Getty Images

After "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's unforgettable moment in Dallas at WrestleMania 38 with Kevin Owens, many fans are convinced the legend has wrestled his final match for WWE.

But what if the 57-year-old's performance inspires him to get back in the ring?

He is one of the most popular wrestlers in the history of the sport, and if he decides to come out of retirement again on a part-time basis like Edge, Undertaker or Sting, the WWE Universe will welcome him back with open arms.

Here are the best, worst and most likely scenarios if Austin were to get that itch and return to in-ring storylines and matches.

Best-Case Scenario

As seen in the battle against Owens, Austin still has enough gas left in his tank to be part of an entertaining matchup. If WWE can get at least one more contest out of the legend, it should be in a bout against Bron Breakker where the young challenger steals the victory.

The 24-year-old would be a made man if he beat the veteran in a WrestleMania 39 matchup.

Since his debut, Breakker has shown he is a Steiner through and through, cutting entertaining promos and using his power and athleticism to capture the hearts and minds of the WWE Universe.

At a time when fans love to fight with each other, the NXT champion is almost universally adored.

The key for Breakker would be his style, as he is very physical, but his moves are classic and can easily protect his opponent. With the company spending the next year preparing him for the match and the moment it would create, the heir to the Steiner throne could protect Austin and make himself look like a star, especially if he walked away victorious.

Worst-Case Scenario

Any time Austin agrees to show up on WWE programming, it's a major win for the company and anyone involved in the segment. The only way his appearance could make a lesser impact would be if the creative team ran back a feud that has happened already.

While his work with Owens was impeccable, there is no reason to see it again. There is also no reason for him to feud with any of the veteran names on the roster such as Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg or Edge, as they don't need the rub to have credibility with the fans.

There are a plethora of talented Superstars on both brands and in both the men's and women's divisions who could benefit from working inside the ring or on the mic with Austin. Putting him against one of the younger talents on the roster helps the WWE Universe believe they are a top star if Vince McMahon and company trust them to work with the legendary figure.

If Austin returns, he should be there to put over fresh faces like Bianca Belair, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre or Big E, and not older veteran performers.

Most Likely Scenario

The most likely scenario for a possible Stone Cold return would be a matchup against Theory, possibly a battle to get back the name "Austin."

Theory and Austin had an interaction at WrestleMania that left the young Superstar stunned. And the fact that the United States champion's mentor, McMahon, was attacked by his long-time foe should have the 24-year-old ready for vengeance on behalf of his boss.

With the whole WrestleMania 38 segment acting as the groundwork for a long-term build to Theory vs. Austin, the WWE legend would be returning to put someone over instead of just creating an unforgettable moment.

If WWE really wanted to make a statement and Austin would be accepting of taking a loss, Theory should defeat the veteran and send him home to Texas for good by beating him in a Loser Leaves Town match.

