Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Ronda Rousey, Mustafa Ali and More

2 of 4

Mustafa Ali exploded back onto WWE programming Monday night on Raw, interrupting Miz TV with United States champion Theory and proceeding to defeat the host of the segment clean in the middle of the ring.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc) reported that while WWE had the ability to freeze his contract due to inactivity, it has not done so. It still could, but at this point, it is on schedule to end in 2024.

Ali disappeared from WWE programming for six months amid reports of a backstage disagreement with Vince McMahon, according to the report.

It was during this time that the 36-year-old asked for his release from the company, stating "I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in professional wrestling. Despite my best efforts, I will not be able to deliver this message while working with WWE."

Sapp noted: "Ali was scheduled to be at Raw Monday, and meet with Johnny Ace according to people within the company, and had yet to be informed of the creative plans at that point. Those that we've spoken to said that he was more than comfortable referencing his absence and why it happened."

Ali is an immensely talented worker who has repeatedly stolen the show when given the opportunity. Creative misfires and his on-screen persona have surely been frustrating for the performer and his fans, but hopefully the clean victory over The Miz and tease of a feud with Theory over the U.S. title are signs of an expanded role.

At the very least, it gives Ali something meaningful to do as he waits out his contract with the promotion.