Predators' 2022 Free Agents, Draft Targets, Offseason Guide After NHL Playoffs

0 of 3

John Russell/Getty Images

The quest for a first Stanley Cup title goes on for another year for the Nashville Predators.

The Colorado Avalanche swept Nashville in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Predators appeared to be headed for a bit of a transition last offseason after losing a handful of key veterans. General manager David Poile was careful to say that a rebuild wasn't underway, though, and his assessment ultimately proved true.

Reaching the playoffs for the eighth year in a row qualifies as a success and will likely raise expectations for what's to come in 2022-23.

Here's a look at the offseason ahead for the Predators.