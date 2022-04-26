Lakers' Complete 2022 Offseason Blueprint

2 of 3

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Lakers can't go another season with Russell Westbrook on the roster—or, perhaps more importantly, the payroll.

I mean, sure, they could do that. The 33-year-old will be on the books as soon as he picks up his $47.1 million player option, per Spotrac, so if they don't want to eat that money or sacrifice whatever draft compensation is needed to trade him away, they could run it back and hope for the best.

But there are a lot of things you could do in life that you absolutely shouldn't, and this feels like one of them.

His game never fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis or in relief of them. The best result for all parties is an amicable divorce, whether that's through a trade, a buy out or Westbrook being waived and stretched.

A trade is the preferred outcome for the Purple and Gold, but they can't give up too much (one future first-rounder is probably doable, but two should be a deal-breaker) and need to walk away with some type of contributor.

Ideally, they'd pluck a couple of rotation players, but even if they just move Westbrook for a similarly high priced, awkward fitting player (John Wall in Houston, Gordon Hayward in Charlotte), that's almost certainly better than standing pat.