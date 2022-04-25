WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 25April 25, 2022
WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 25
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on April 25.
Becky Lynch has been absent from WWE television since losing the Raw Women's Championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38, but she returned this week hoping to get back what she lost.
This week's show also featured a celebration to mark Randy Orton's 20-year anniversary as a WWE Superstar, Omos faced Bobby Lashley in an arm wrestling match, and Belair defended the Raw women's title against Sonya Deville.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on Monday's show.
Celebrating 20 Years of Randy Orton
- The video package did a great job showcasing some of Orton's top moments from two decades of footage. It had to be hard to pick and choose which clips to use because he has been part of so many big events and moments.
- The crowd popping for Rhodes and Orton hugging each other was a nice moment.
- Ezekiel saying he did not like interrupting people is a funny bit of continuity if you think about it.
Raw opened with Riddle in the ring surrounded by most of the roster at ringside. He played a video package highlighting Orton's 20-year career in WWE before The Viper made his way to the ring.
Orton talked about how incredible his career has been, but he also said he hopes nobody is sick of him because he doesn't intend on going anywhere anytime soon.
Riddle brought out Cody Rhodes and he gave Orton a big hug when he got to the ring. This brought Seth Rollins out of his chair to talk some trash. He told The Viper not to trust Rhodes because he is just trying to steal the spotlight.
Ezekiel and Kevin Owens ended up joining the party to continue their feud, and The Usos soon followed. Adam Pearce came out and booked an 8-man tag match for tonight.
This segment started off fine, but it eventually started to feel crowded. Once Ezekial showed up, it was clear WWE was trying to shove multiple storylines into one segment. It kind of worked because it all led to one match, but it still felt forced.
Grade: C+
Notable Moments and Observations