WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 25

1 of 1

Raw opened with Riddle in the ring surrounded by most of the roster at ringside. He played a video package highlighting Orton's 20-year career in WWE before The Viper made his way to the ring.

Orton talked about how incredible his career has been, but he also said he hopes nobody is sick of him because he doesn't intend on going anywhere anytime soon.

Riddle brought out Cody Rhodes and he gave Orton a big hug when he got to the ring. This brought Seth Rollins out of his chair to talk some trash. He told The Viper not to trust Rhodes because he is just trying to steal the spotlight.

Ezekiel and Kevin Owens ended up joining the party to continue their feud, and The Usos soon followed. Adam Pearce came out and booked an 8-man tag match for tonight.

This segment started off fine, but it eventually started to feel crowded. Once Ezekial showed up, it was clear WWE was trying to shove multiple storylines into one segment. It kind of worked because it all led to one match, but it still felt forced.

Grade: C+

Notable Moments and Observations