Buccaneers' Top 2022 NFL Draft Targets

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' outlook for 2022 greatly changed when Tom Brady announced he was coming out of short-lived retirement and returning to be their quarterback again. Now, the Bucs are once again in a great position to be one of the NFL's top Super Bowl contenders for the upcoming season.

Although Tampa Bay no longer has a hole at quarterback, there are other areas of its roster it still needs to address this offseason. And it will have an opportunity to do that during the 2022 NFL draft, the three-day event that gets underway Thursday.

The Buccaneers own six picks in this year's draft, including the No. 27 overall selection in the first round. That should be a good opportunity for Tampa Bay to add a player who could potentially become a starter immediately in 2022.

Here's a look at several players who should be among the Bucs' top targets in the opening round of the draft.