Rams' Top 2022 NFL Draft Targets

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams don't have a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft. What else is new? This will be the sixth consecutive year that the Rams won't have a selection in the opening round, and they don't own a first-round pick for 2023, either.

Although Los Angeles has missed out on some top draft prospects, the decisions to trade its first-round picks in recent years have worked out well. The Rams gave up their 2020 and 2021 first-rounders in exchange for cornerback Jalen Ramsey and parted with their 2022 and 2023 first-round picks to land quarterback Matthew Stafford. That pair helped Los Angeles win Super Bowl LVI this past season.

The Rams may not pick in the first or the second round of this year's draft, but they still own eight selections, beginning with the No. 104 pick in the third round. So they are poised to acquire some prospects who could either fill key roster holes or develop into starters.

Here are several players who should be top targets for Los Angeles on the second and third days of the draft, which is set to take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday.